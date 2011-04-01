To

The Members of

Laxmi India Finance limited

(Formerly known as Laxmi India Finance Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ‘Laxmi India Finance Limited? (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act ") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2025, its profit including other comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements. y a

s. No. Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment of loans as at the balance sheet date (expected-credit Losses (ECL) As described in Note 1.2 (C )of the financial statements ina Mo iuy: Financial Instruments ("Ind AS 109") requires the j Company to provide for • Our audit procedures included reading the Company?s accounting policies for impairment of Financial impairment of its loan receivables (financial instruments) using the expected credit loss (ECL) approach. ECL involves an estimation of probability-weighted loss on financial instruments over their life, considering reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions, and forecasts of future economic conditions which could impact the credit quality of the Company?s loans and advances. Instruments and assessing compliance with the policies in terms of Ind AS 109 and with the governance framework approved by the Board of Directors pursuant to Reserve Bank of India guidelines issued on March 13, 2020 ("the RBI Guidelines"). in the process, a significant degree of judgement has been applied by the Management for: • Evaluated the reasonableness of the management estimates by understanding the process of ECL estimation and related assumptions and tested the controls around data extraction and validation. a. Defining Staging of loans (i.e. classification based on ‘significant increase in credit risk? ("SICR") and ‘default? categories) • Assessed the criteria for staging of loans based on their past-due status and checked the stage classification as at balance sheet date. b. Estimating probability of default(‘PD?), loss given default(‘LGD?) and exposure at default(EAD?); • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of computation of ECL provision performed by the Company. c. Management overlay for estimation of the impact on the credit quality. • Read and assessed adequacy of the disclosures included in the financial statements in respect of expected credit losses with the requirements of Ind AS 107 and 109. In view of such high degree of management?s judgement involved in the estimation of ECL, it is a key audit matter

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 104 &105 of the accompanying financial statements, which describes the effects of a change in accounting policy/correction of prior period errors. The said restatement has been made in accordance with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other information

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management discussion and analysis and Board?s report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with the Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes In Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B?? to this report;

g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2025 has been paid / provided by the Company to Its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to

i The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements — Refer Note 46 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which are required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; Refer Note No. 41 to the financial statements.

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer note No. 41 to the financial statements.

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividends during the year under audit

vi. Based on our examination on test check basis and on verification of SOC 2 report from Service Providers Auditor, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except in one instance where the audit trail feature was disabled and then enabled. We are unable to assess whether there are any instances of audit trail feature being modified with in respect of the period when the audit trail feature did not operate.

In respect of the other software related to loan management system and Loan origination system, based on our examination on test check basis and on verification of SOC 2 report from Service Provider?s Auditor, the audit trail feature remained enabled and fully operational, at application level, throughout the entire year.

In respect of the other software related to collection, in absence of SOC 2 report from Service Providers Auditor, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to comment whether the audit trail feature was enabled and remined operational throughout the year and whether there was any instance of audit trail feature being modified with.

Based on the information and explanation made available to us, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditor?s report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the Members of Laxmi India Finance Limited (Formerly known as Laxmi India Finance Private Limited) for the year ended March 31. 2025.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (1) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (2) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, all these property, plant

and equipment are physically verified by the management periodically which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As per management, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that the title of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements (Other than properties where the company is a lessee & the lease agreement is duly executed in favour of the lessee) except the following immovable property:

Description of property Carrying value Rs. In Lacs Held in name of Period held Reason for not being held in the name of company 1st ,2nd & 3rd Floor, Plot No.2 DFL, Gopinath Marg, Ml Road Jaipur 28.36 Mr. Deepak Baid (Managing Director of the Company) Since 01/04/2011 Property was being used for carrying on the business by Mr. Deepak Baid as a proprietor firm, but in April 01, 2011, firm converted into company and all fixed asset of the firm vest in Laxmi India Finance Limited. The Company has informed that, the Company is in process for transfer the title in its name.

Note: Certain immovable properties are held in the former name of the Company i.e.

Laxmi India Finleasecap Private Limited / Laxmi India Finance Private Limited and the transfer in the new name is yet to be initiated.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable;

e) There are no proceedings that have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made there under. \

2. a) The Company?s business does not involve inventories and, accordingly, the requirements, under clause 3 (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

b) According to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedure performed by us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, and the statements filed by the Company with such bank or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company;

3. The Company has made investment and no guarantee has been provided and principal business of the company is lending loans, the required information is as under:

a) The Company is engaged in principal business of lending loans, hence reporting under clause(iii)(a) is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, during the year, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and condition of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company?s interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company as part of its business of providing loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the company. Having regard to the voluminous nature of loan transactions, it is not practicable to furnish entity wise details of amount, due date for repayment or receipt and the extent of delay (as suggested in the Guidance Note on CARO 2020, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for reporting under this clause), in respect of loans and advances which were not repaid / paid when they were due or were repaid / paid with a delay, in the normal course of lending business. Further, except for 2211 loans having principal amount outstanding of Rs. 7488.98 lakh and overdue amount of Rs. 679.14 lakh as at March 31, 2025 where there are delays or defaults in repayment of principal and / or interest as at the balance sheet date, the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest, as applicable.

d) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the total principal amount of cases which are overdue for more than ninety days as at March 31, 2025 is Rs 910.56 lakh and the number of such loans are 134. In such instances, in our opinion, reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of the overdue amount of principal and interest.

e) The Company is engaged in principal business of lending loans, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act are applicable and hence not commented upon.

5 The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended), to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause

3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

6 The Company is not in the business of sale of any goods or provision of such services as prescribed. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7 In respect of statutory dues:

a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information & explanations given by the management, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities, as applicable to the company, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. The provisions relating to sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and cess are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) The dues of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income tax and other statutory dues as applicable to the Company, which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2025, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of Statutory Due Nature of Due O/s Amount except Interest (Rs. In Lacs ) Period to which sum relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 6.38 AY 2013- 14 ACIT, Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 8.65 AY 2020- 21 Joint Commission er (Appeals)

8 The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. a). According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender

c) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained, other than temporary deployment pending application of proceeds.

d) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilized for long-term purposes during the year by the Company.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture

Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. a) According to the information and explanation given by the Management and audit procedure performed by us, the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company,

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

11. a) To the best of our knowledge, no material fraud on the Company and no fraud by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor or by predecessor auditor or by us in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, as represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints has been received by the Company during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

13. According to the information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business, b) We have considered; the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date of the audit report, for the period under audit.

15. According to the information and explanations given by the management, and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. a) The company is required and obtained the registration under section 45-lA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934);

b) The company has not conducted Non-Banking Financial activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) As per information & explanation given to us, the company is not a core investment company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given by the management to us, the

Group does not have any Core Investment Company as part of the Group; Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xvii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither, give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section135 of the Act.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision under sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any ongoing CSR projects.

21. The Company doesn?t have any subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(xxi) of the Oder is not applicable to the company.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report

Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) under the heading ‘Report on other Legal & regulatory Requirements? to the independent auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statement of Laxmi India Finance Ltd, for the year ended 313t March 2025

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Laxmi India Finance Limited (Formerly known as Laxmi India Private Limited) ("the Company"), as of 31 March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or errors.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.