Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
968.2
|40.73
|6,01,667.22
|3,940.44
|0.58
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,060.95
|211.16
|3,29,301.32
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
314.45
|365.64
|1,99,779.02
|71.46
|0.16
|134.28
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
134.85
|26.44
|1,76,228.8
|1,745.69
|0.59
|6,901.07
|41.64
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,969.1
|122.57
|1,55,462.11
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
No Record Found
