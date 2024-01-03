Laxmi India Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20.91
19.86
18.32
15.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
236.98
181.87
134.23
110.75
Net Worth
257.89
201.73
152.55
126.64
Minority Interest
Debt
1,137.06
766.68
615.49
411.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.72
7.53
5.49
3.56
Total Liabilities
1,401.67
975.94
773.53
541.56
Fixed Assets
12.89
11.19
10.12
6.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.27
14.51
7.67
20.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.42
2.56
1.61
2.18
Networking Capital
12.41
17.2
16.84
4.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
28.67
28.67
23.63
23.62
Sundry Creditors
-1.95
-1.23
-1.16
-1.64
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-14.31
-10.24
-5.63
-17.41
Cash
214.77
115.23
169.08
62.94
Total Assets
274.76
160.69
205.32
96.11
