TO

THE MEMBERS OF

M/s. LAXMIPATI ENGINEERING WORKS LIMITED

(Formerly known as L.P. NAVAL AND ENGINEERING LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements:

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of M/S. Laxmipati Engineering Works Limited (Formerly known as L.P. Naval and Engineering Limited) ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as on 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow statement for the year ended on that date and notes to Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and its Profit (or Loss) and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the entity in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Accuracy of revenues and onerous obligation in respect of fixed price contracts involves critical estimates.

The Company use the percentage of completion method in accounting for its contracts. Use of the percentage of completion method requires the Company to estimate the efforts or cost expended to date as a proportion of the total efforts or costs to be expended. Efforts or costs expended have been use to measure progress towards completion as there is a direct relationship between input and productivity.

The Company derives revenues from business fabrications and related services. Revenue is recognized upon the work certified by the Company?s engineers.

Auditor?s Response

Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedure which include the following:

Evaluate the design of internal controls relating to recording of efforts incurred and estimations of efforts required to complete the performance obligation.

Tested the access and application controls pertaining to time recording, allocation and budgeting systems which prevents unauthorised changes to recording of efforts incurred.

Select a sample of contract and through inspection of evidence of performance of these controls, tested the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to efforts incurred and estimated.

Performed analytical procedure and test of details for reasonableness of incurred and estimated efforts.

Management?s Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘‘the Act??) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error; to design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks; and to obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for the auditor?s opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act,2013, we are responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify the opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of the auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause an entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economics decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factor in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the result of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report), Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as ‘order?), and on the basis of test check as we considered appropriate and according to information and explanation provided to us, we enclose in the Annexure "A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

2.1 We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

2.2 In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company as far as appears from our examination of those books.

2.3 The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss statement and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

2.4 In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

2.5 On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director under section 164(2) of the Act.

2.6 With respect to the adequacy of financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operative effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

2.7 With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and 2.8 With respect to the others matters to be included in the auditor?s report in accordance with Rule 11 of the companies (audit and auditors) rules 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

(i) There were no pending litigations which would impact the financial position of the Company.

(ii) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts

(iii)There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the Company.

(iv)(i) As per management?s representation, no funds other than disclosed by way of notes to accounts have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) As per management?s representation, there were no funds which have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) The representation received from the Company under sub-clause (i) and (ii) above does not contain any material mis-statement.

(v) No dividend has been declared by the Company during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which included test checks, we report that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Our examination of the audit trail was in the context of an audit of Financial Statements carried out in accordance with the Standard of Auditing and only to the extent required by Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. We have not carried out any audit or examination of the audit trail beyond the matters required by the aforesaid Rule 11(g) nor have we carried out any standalone audit or examination of the audit trail."

Annexure "A" to Auditors? Report

(Referred to in of our report of even date to the members of LAXMIPATI ENGINEERING WORKS LIMITED as on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, we state that:

1 Property, Plant, Equipment and Intangible Assets

(a) Whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets. Yes (b) Whether these fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; whether any material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, whether the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account; The management conducted physical verification of certain fixed assets in accordance with its policy of physical verification in a phased manner. In our opinion, such frequency is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its fixed assets. As explained to us, the discrepancies noticed on physical verification as compared to book records maintained, were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account (c) Whether title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company. If not, provide details thereof. No, Lease deed for land will be executed on completion of construction & subject to compliance of prescribed conditions. (d) Whether the company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and, if so, whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer. No (e) Whether any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. No Inventories (a) Whether physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and whether any material discrepancies were noticed and if so, how they have been dealt with in the books of account; The management conducted physical verification of inventory in accordance with its policy of physical verification in a phased manner. In our opinion, such frequency is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its inventory. As explained to us, the discrepancies noticed on physical verification as compared to book records maintained, were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account. (b) Whether Company has availed Working Capital Loan(s) from banks or financial institutions by pledging current assets and the sanction limit(s) by combining limit of all banks or financial institutions exceed Rs 5 Crore and if so. Whether quarterly result or statement filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in line with the accounting books. Yes, there has been a variation of Rs. 1,33,180 in the debtors and Rs. 3,41,811 in creditors submitted to bank and as shown in books, which was due to some discount and TDS entries are passed after submission of stock statement. Investments, guarantees, securities and loans Whether the company has made investment in, provide any guarantee or security or granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLPs or any other parties. No (a) Whether the investment made, guarantees provided, security given and terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest; NA (b) Whether receipt of the principal amount and interest are regular. If not provide details thereof; and NA (c) if amount is overdue then total amount overdue for more than 90 days and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest; NA (d) Whether any loan or advances granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loan given to the same party, If so, specify the aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loan and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loan granted during the year. NA (e) whether the company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, if so, specify the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of the section 2 of the companies Act 2013 No 4 Loans, Investments and guarantees In respect of loans, investments and guarantees, whether provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. If not, provide details thereof. As explained to us company has generr 185 and 186 of The and from the records verified, the ally complied the provision of section Companies Act, 2013. 5 Deposit In case the company has accepted deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable, have been complied with? If not, the nature of such contraventions be stated; If an order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, whether the same has been complied with or not? No 6 Cost Records Whether maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and whether such accounts and records have been so made and maintained; NA 7 Statutory dues (a) whether the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, , service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and if not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, shall be indicated by the auditor. According to the inf us and the record generally regular authorities undisput There were no arre period of more tha became payable. ormation and explanations given to examined by us, the company is in depositing with appropriate ed statutory dues applicable to it. ars as at, 31st March, 2024 for a n six months from the date they (b) Where dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax have not been deposited on account of any dispute, then the amounts involved and the forum where dispute is pending shall be mentioned. (A mere representation to the concerned Department shall not be treated as a dispute). NIL Particulars F.Y. AMOUNT (In Rs.) STATUS 8 Income Disclosed in Tax Assessment but not properly accounted in Books of Accounts. Whether any transactions not recorded in books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, if so, whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded by the company in the books of accounts during the year. NA 9 Default in Repayment (a) Whether the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or bank or debenture holders? If yes, the period and amount of default to be reported (in case of banks and financial institutions, lender wise details to be provided). NO (b) Whether the company has been disclosed wilful defaulter by any financial institution (including Banks) NO (c) Whether term loan were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained, if not, the amount of loan so diverted and the purpose for which it is used. Yes (d) Whether fund raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purpose, if yes, the nature and amount to be indicated NO (e) Whether the company has taken any fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, if so, details thereof with nature of such transaction and the amount in each case. NA (f) Whether the company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, if so, provide details thereof and also report if the company has defaulted in repayment of such loan raised. NA 10 Money raised (a) Whether moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) were applied for the purposes for which those are raised. If not, the details together with delays / default and subsequent rectification, if any, as may be applicable, be reported; No (b) Whether the company has made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and if so, as to whether the requirement of Section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the fund raised have been used for the purpose for which the fund were raised, if not , the details in respect of amount involved and nature of non compliances. No 11 Fraud (a) Whether any fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers/ employees has been noticed or reported during the year; If yes, the nature and the amount involved be indicated. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, there have been no cases of fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the year under report (b) whether any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; Nil (c) whether the auditor has considered whistle-blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the company Nil 12 Nidhi Company Whether the Nidhi Company has complied with the Net Owned Fund in the ratio of 1:20 to meet out the liability and whether the Nidhi Company is maintaining 10% liquid assets to meet out the unencumbered liability. NA 13 Related Parties Transactions Whether all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc as required by the accounting standards and Companies Act, 2013. As per the information and explanation provided to us and records produced before us, the company has generally complied with the provisions. 14 Internal Audit Whether the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business, if Yes, whether the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered. Yes 15 Non-cash Transactions Whether the company has entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and if so, whether provisions of Section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. NA 16 Registration with RBI (a) Whether the company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and if so, whether the registration is obtained. NA (b) Whether the company has conducted Non-Banking or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from RBI as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 NA (c) Whether the company is Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the RBI, if so, whether it continue to fulfil the criteria of a CIC, and in case the company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfil such criteria. NA (d) Whether the Group has more than one CIC as part of the Group, if yes, indicate the number of CICs which are part of the Group; NA 17 Cash Losses Whether the company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year if so the amount of cash losses. Yes, Company has incurred Cash losses of Rs. 333.875 Lakh in the immediately preceding financial year 18 Resignation of Previous Statutory Auditor Whether there has been any resignation of the Statutory Auditor during the year, if so, whether consideration has been taken for the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors No 19 Material Uncertainty On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, whether the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; Yes 20 Corporate Social Responsibility (a) whether, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act; NA (b) whether any amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act; NA 21 Qualification or Adverse Remark for CFS Companies Whether there have been any qualification or adverse remark by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the Consolidated Financial Statement, if yes the details of the companies and the paragraph number of the CARO report containing the qualifications or adverse remark. NA

ANNEXURE- B TO THE AUDITORS? REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of LAXMIPATI ENGINEERING WORKS LIMITED (Formerly Known as L.P NAVAL AND ENGINEERING LIMITED) ("The Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at

31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.