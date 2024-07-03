iifl-logo-icon 1
Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd Share Price

240.15
(-2.00%)
Nov 14, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open240.15
  • Day's High240.15
  • 52 Wk High250.05
  • Prev. Close245.05
  • Day's Low240.15
  • 52 Wk Low 63.18
  • Turnover (lac)3.6
  • P/E180.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.6
  • EPS1.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)138.09
  • Div. Yield0
Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ship Building

Open

240.15

Prev. Close

245.05

Turnover(Lac.)

3.6

Day's High

240.15

Day's Low

240.15

52 Week's High

250.05

52 Week's Low

63.18

Book Value

3.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

138.09

P/E

180.56

EPS

1.33

Divi. Yield

0

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:39 PM

06 Jan, 2025|03:39 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.46%

Non-Promoter- 27.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.75

5.75

5.75

5.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.68

-4.45

0.27

0.05

Net Worth

2.07

1.3

6.02

5.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.75

20.84

1.05

2.26

yoy growth (%)

-10.05

1,879.92

-53.45

-18.45

Raw materials

-2.69

-1.48

-0.14

-0.09

As % of sales

14.39

7.12

13.4

4.33

Employee costs

-15.5

-14.23

-1.45

-1.62

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.69

2.09

-1.04

0.07

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.39

-0.15

-0.12

Tax paid

0.1

-0.39

0

-0.02

Working capital

0.2

4.43

0.43

0.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.05

1,879.92

-53.45

-18.45

Op profit growth

-243

-557.8

-297.79

-46.8

EBIT growth

-277.36

-434.56

-469.62

-57.5

Net profit growth

-493.23

-249.92

-2,459.59

-83.98

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

KMEW

2,255.9

89.612,440.9223.140117.44146.5

VMS Industries Ltd

44.57

19.11106.610.72097.4737.49

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd

129.85

54.5381.750.4900236.42

Inducto Steel Ltd

67.26

027.25-2.27046.1599.57

Garware Marine Industries Ltd

34.82

96.0320.490.0700.2928.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Manojkumar Govind Prasad Sarawagi

Chairman & Director

Sanjay Kumar Sarawagi

Director

Rakesh Kumar Sarawagi

Independent Director

Ruchita Amit Mittal

Independent Director

Pratibha Pankaj Gulgulia

Independent Director

Sheetal .Ashok Tayal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd

Summary

Laxmipati Engineering Works Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Siddhi Vinayak Shipping Corporation Limited on February 07, 2012. The Company got renamed to SI. VI. Shipping Corporation Limited in 2013; thereafter was changed from SI. VI. Shipping Corporation Limited to L.P.Naval And Engineering Limited. Finally, the Company changed the name from L.P.Naval And Engineering Limited to Laxmipati Engineering Works Limited on on December 18, 2020.The Company is a part of the diversified Laxmipati Group, which is engaged in Textiles, Real Estate, Power Sector, & Education. At present, the Company is engaged in the Business of Ship Building, Ship Repair, Fabrication, Heavy Engineering, Engineering Infrastructure and services and Precision Machining. Some of the esteemed clients include L&T HED, L&T Defence, L& T ECC, AM/NS, Adani Ports, Ensavior and Sulzer India.The Company was incorporated in 2012 as a Ship Building company and has in short span of time building itself as a reliable partner Manufacturing, Engineering Services, Repair and Upgrade. Since its incorporation, it worked in Shipbuilding Industry, manufacturing essentials for fast moving aluminium boats for its principal client and then diversified into Engineering Services and Defence projects, along with Maintenance and Repair Work. It further ventured into Reactor and Pressure Vessel Division.The Company has the following certification: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ASME, and IBR for piping and repair an
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd share price today?

The Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹240.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd is ₹138.09 Cr. as of 14 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd is 180.56 and 66.67 as of 14 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd is ₹63.18 and ₹250.05 as of 14 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd?

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.80%, 3 Years at 84.88%, 1 Year at 261.13%, 6 Month at 276.41%, 3 Month at 194.95% and 1 Month at 99.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.54 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

