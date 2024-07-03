Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorShip Building
Open₹240.15
Prev. Close₹245.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.6
Day's High₹240.15
Day's Low₹240.15
52 Week's High₹250.05
52 Week's Low₹63.18
Book Value₹3.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)138.09
P/E180.56
EPS1.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.75
5.75
5.75
5.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.68
-4.45
0.27
0.05
Net Worth
2.07
1.3
6.02
5.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.75
20.84
1.05
2.26
yoy growth (%)
-10.05
1,879.92
-53.45
-18.45
Raw materials
-2.69
-1.48
-0.14
-0.09
As % of sales
14.39
7.12
13.4
4.33
Employee costs
-15.5
-14.23
-1.45
-1.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.69
2.09
-1.04
0.07
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.39
-0.15
-0.12
Tax paid
0.1
-0.39
0
-0.02
Working capital
0.2
4.43
0.43
0.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.05
1,879.92
-53.45
-18.45
Op profit growth
-243
-557.8
-297.79
-46.8
EBIT growth
-277.36
-434.56
-469.62
-57.5
Net profit growth
-493.23
-249.92
-2,459.59
-83.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd
KMEW
2,255.9
|89.61
|2,440.92
|23.14
|0
|117.44
|146.5
VMS Industries Ltd
44.57
|19.11
|106.61
|0.72
|0
|97.47
|37.49
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd
129.85
|54.53
|81.75
|0.49
|0
|0
|236.42
Inducto Steel Ltd
67.26
|0
|27.25
|-2.27
|0
|46.15
|99.57
Garware Marine Industries Ltd
34.82
|96.03
|20.49
|0.07
|0
|0.29
|28.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Manojkumar Govind Prasad Sarawagi
Chairman & Director
Sanjay Kumar Sarawagi
Director
Rakesh Kumar Sarawagi
Independent Director
Ruchita Amit Mittal
Independent Director
Pratibha Pankaj Gulgulia
Independent Director
Sheetal .Ashok Tayal
Summary
Laxmipati Engineering Works Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Siddhi Vinayak Shipping Corporation Limited on February 07, 2012. The Company got renamed to SI. VI. Shipping Corporation Limited in 2013; thereafter was changed from SI. VI. Shipping Corporation Limited to L.P.Naval And Engineering Limited. Finally, the Company changed the name from L.P.Naval And Engineering Limited to Laxmipati Engineering Works Limited on on December 18, 2020.The Company is a part of the diversified Laxmipati Group, which is engaged in Textiles, Real Estate, Power Sector, & Education. At present, the Company is engaged in the Business of Ship Building, Ship Repair, Fabrication, Heavy Engineering, Engineering Infrastructure and services and Precision Machining. Some of the esteemed clients include L&T HED, L&T Defence, L& T ECC, AM/NS, Adani Ports, Ensavior and Sulzer India.The Company was incorporated in 2012 as a Ship Building company and has in short span of time building itself as a reliable partner Manufacturing, Engineering Services, Repair and Upgrade. Since its incorporation, it worked in Shipbuilding Industry, manufacturing essentials for fast moving aluminium boats for its principal client and then diversified into Engineering Services and Defence projects, along with Maintenance and Repair Work. It further ventured into Reactor and Pressure Vessel Division.The Company has the following certification: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ASME, and IBR for piping and repair an
The Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹240.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd is ₹138.09 Cr. as of 14 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd is 180.56 and 66.67 as of 14 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd is ₹63.18 and ₹250.05 as of 14 Nov ‘24
Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.80%, 3 Years at 84.88%, 1 Year at 261.13%, 6 Month at 276.41%, 3 Month at 194.95% and 1 Month at 99.71%.
