Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd Summary

Laxmipati Engineering Works Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Siddhi Vinayak Shipping Corporation Limited on February 07, 2012. The Company got renamed to SI. VI. Shipping Corporation Limited in 2013; thereafter was changed from SI. VI. Shipping Corporation Limited to L.P.Naval And Engineering Limited. Finally, the Company changed the name from L.P.Naval And Engineering Limited to Laxmipati Engineering Works Limited on on December 18, 2020.The Company is a part of the diversified Laxmipati Group, which is engaged in Textiles, Real Estate, Power Sector, & Education. At present, the Company is engaged in the Business of Ship Building, Ship Repair, Fabrication, Heavy Engineering, Engineering Infrastructure and services and Precision Machining. Some of the esteemed clients include L&T HED, L&T Defence, L& T ECC, AM/NS, Adani Ports, Ensavior and Sulzer India.The Company was incorporated in 2012 as a Ship Building company and has in short span of time building itself as a reliable partner Manufacturing, Engineering Services, Repair and Upgrade. Since its incorporation, it worked in Shipbuilding Industry, manufacturing essentials for fast moving aluminium boats for its principal client and then diversified into Engineering Services and Defence projects, along with Maintenance and Repair Work. It further ventured into Reactor and Pressure Vessel Division.The Company has the following certification: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ASME, and IBR for piping and repair and erection of Class 2 Boilers. The Company received Industrial License from Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) in 2017 to manufacture warships. Companys first state of the art engineering workshop has been set up strategically at Palsana on NH 48. It covers more than 40000 sq. mtrs. of space. Currently the workshop employs more than 400 people in various activities. The workshop has latest machines and resources like 30 MT EOT cranes, Plate rolling machine, Press, CNC cutting machines, Pipe bending machine, VMC, latest welding machines.