iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

240.15
(-2.00%)
Nov 14, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd

Laxmipati Engg FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.69

2.09

-1.04

0.07

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.39

-0.15

-0.12

Tax paid

0.1

-0.39

0

-0.02

Working capital

0.2

4.43

0.43

0.36

Other operating items

Operating

-6.85

5.73

-0.77

0.27

Capital expenditure

2.31

2.28

1.83

0.04

Free cash flow

-4.54

8.01

1.05

0.32

Equity raised

13.44

9.03

10.29

10.2

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

36.73

20.15

11.23

7.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

45.63

37.19

22.57

17.89

Laxmipati Engg : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.