Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.69
2.09
-1.04
0.07
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.39
-0.15
-0.12
Tax paid
0.1
-0.39
0
-0.02
Working capital
0.2
4.43
0.43
0.36
Other operating items
Operating
-6.85
5.73
-0.77
0.27
Capital expenditure
2.31
2.28
1.83
0.04
Free cash flow
-4.54
8.01
1.05
0.32
Equity raised
13.44
9.03
10.29
10.2
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
36.73
20.15
11.23
7.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
45.63
37.19
22.57
17.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.