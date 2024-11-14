iifl-logo-icon 1
Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

240.15
(-2.00%)
Nov 14, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.75

20.84

1.05

2.26

yoy growth (%)

-10.05

1,879.92

-53.45

-18.45

Raw materials

-2.69

-1.48

-0.14

-0.09

As % of sales

14.39

7.12

13.4

4.33

Employee costs

-15.5

-14.23

-1.45

-1.62

As % of sales

82.69

68.3

138.14

71.91

Other costs

-5.17

-1.88

-0.16

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.59

9.04

15.62

7.94

Operating profit

-4.63

3.23

-0.7

0.35

OPM

-24.69

15.53

-67.17

15.8

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.39

-0.15

-0.12

Interest expense

-1.6

-0.77

-0.18

-0.15

Other income

0

0.02

0

0

Profit before tax

-6.69

2.09

-1.04

0.07

Taxes

0.1

-0.39

0

-0.02

Tax rate

-1.5

-18.83

0.67

-34.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.59

1.69

-1.05

0.04

Exceptional items

-0.08

0

-0.08

0

Net profit

-6.67

1.69

-1.13

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-493.23

-249.92

-2,459.59

-83.98

NPM

-35.58

8.13

-107.48

2.12

