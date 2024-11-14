Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.75
20.84
1.05
2.26
yoy growth (%)
-10.05
1,879.92
-53.45
-18.45
Raw materials
-2.69
-1.48
-0.14
-0.09
As % of sales
14.39
7.12
13.4
4.33
Employee costs
-15.5
-14.23
-1.45
-1.62
As % of sales
82.69
68.3
138.14
71.91
Other costs
-5.17
-1.88
-0.16
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.59
9.04
15.62
7.94
Operating profit
-4.63
3.23
-0.7
0.35
OPM
-24.69
15.53
-67.17
15.8
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.39
-0.15
-0.12
Interest expense
-1.6
-0.77
-0.18
-0.15
Other income
0
0.02
0
0
Profit before tax
-6.69
2.09
-1.04
0.07
Taxes
0.1
-0.39
0
-0.02
Tax rate
-1.5
-18.83
0.67
-34.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.59
1.69
-1.05
0.04
Exceptional items
-0.08
0
-0.08
0
Net profit
-6.67
1.69
-1.13
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-493.23
-249.92
-2,459.59
-83.98
NPM
-35.58
8.13
-107.48
2.12
