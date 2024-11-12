|Purpose
Board Meetings Date
Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The standalone unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. Please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Oct 2024
|12 Oct 2024
|Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 12.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company at Office Block, First Floor Pl. No. 237/2 & 3 Sub Pl. No. A/25 Central Park Soc. G.I.D.C., Pandesara, Surat-394221, inter alia; 1. Considered appointment of Ms. Divya Dilip Patil as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company.
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 03.30 P.M. at the registered office of the company at Office Block, First Floor Pl. No. 237/2 & 3 Sub Pl. No. A/25 Central Park Soc. G.I.D.C., Pandesara, Surat-394221, inter alia transacted following Businesses: as document attached herewith. The Board meeting commenced at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 04.10 P.M. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Results along with Audit report thereon for the half year and year ended on 31.03.2024. 2. To consider appointment of Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the term of 5 years starts from 01.04.2024 to 31.03.2029. 3. To consider appointment of M/s. R Kejriwal & Co. Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor for the term of 5 years starts from 01.04.2024 to 31.03.2029. Further in pursuant to the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of trading by insiders in respect of securities of the company and pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the company is already closed from 01.04.2024 to till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited results of the Company for the half year and year ended on 31.03.2024. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige. The Board of Directors of the company at their Meeting held on 28.05 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, have discussed and approved following businesses: 1. Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the half year and year ended on 31.03.2024. Audit Report and Financial Results are enclosed in Annexure I. Further Declaration in respect of Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion related to Financial Results is enclosed in Annexure I(a). 2. Appointed Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor for the term of 5 years commencing from 01.04.2024 to 31.03.2029. Details in Annexure II. 3. Appointed M/s. R Kejriwal & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditor for the term of 5 years commencing from 01.04.2024 to 31.03.2029. Details in Annexure III. The Board meeting commenced at 04.00 P.M. and concluded at 05.00 P.M. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige. Read less.. The Board of Director of the company at their Meeting held on 28.05.2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the company, have discussed and approved the following businesses: 1. Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financials Results along with Audit Report thereon for the half year and year ended on 31.03.2024. Audited Financial Results are enclosed in Annexure I. As documents attached herewith. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the company has in its Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 appointed Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor for the term of 5 years commencing from 01st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029 with effect from 28th May, 2024. The details of Appointment as required pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are annexered herewith as Annexure I. Kindly take the same on your records. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the company has in its Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 appointed M/s. R Kejriwal & Co., Chartered Accounts, as Internal Auditor for the term of 5 years commencing from 01st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2029 woth effect from 28th May, 2024. The details of appointment as required pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 are annexed herewith as Annexure I. Kindly take the same on your records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
