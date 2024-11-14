Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd Management Discussions

This Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this Report, the words ‘anticipate?, ‘believe?, ‘estimate?, ‘expect?, ‘intend?, ‘will? and other similar expressions as they relate to the Company and/or its Businesses are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performances or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of their dates.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

Global Economic Scenario

The January 2024 World Economic Outlook Update projects that Global growth is projected to stay at 3.1 percent in 2024 and rise to 3.2 percent in 2025. Elevated central bank rates to fight inflation and a withdrawal of fiscal support amid high debt weigh on economic activity. Inflation is falling faster than expected in most regions, amid unwinding supply-side issues and restrictive monetary policy. Global headline inflation is expected to fall to 5.8 percent in 2024 and 4.4 percent in 2025, with the 2025 forecast having been revised down. The baseline forecast is for the world economy to continue growing at 3.2 percent during 2024 and 2025, at the same pace as in 2023. A slight acceleration for advanced economies – where growth is expected to rise from 1.6 percent in 2023 to 1.7 percent in 2024 and 1.8 percent in 2025 – will be offset by a modest slowdown in emerging market and developing economies from 4.3 percent in 2023 to 4.2 percent in both 2024 and 2025. The forecast for global growth five years from now – at 3.1 percent – is at its lowest in decades. Global inflation is forecast to decline steadily, from 6.8 percent in 2023 to 5.9 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025, with advanced economies returning to their inflation targets sooner than emerging market and developing economies.

Indian Economic Scenario

The Indian economy is better placed than ever to take on these three key challenges because of the policies adopted and implemented in the last decade. The Union government has built infrastructure at a historically unprecedented rate, and it has taken the overall public sector capital investment from 5.6 lakh crore in FY15 to 18.6 lakh crore in FY24, as per budget estimates. That is a rise of 3.3X. Whether the total length of highways, freight corridors, number of airports, metro rail networks or the trans-sea link, the ramp-up of physical and digital infrastructure in the last ten years is real, tangible and transformative.

The pursuit of inclusive development finds Indian households in good financial health. Fifty-one crore bank accounts under "Jan Dhan Yojana" now have total deposits of over 2.1 lakh crore. Over 55 per cent of them are women. In December 2019, household financial assets were 86.2 per cent of GDP; liabilities were 33.4 per cent of GDP. In March 2023, these numbers were 103.1 per cent and 37.6 per cent, respectively. So, Net Financial Assets of households were 52.8 per cent of GDP in Dec. 2019, and by March 2023, it had improved to 65.5 per cent of GDP.

India?s foreign exchange reserves raised by $5.98 billion and stood at $578.78 billion as of March 24, 2023, was increased to $648.562 billion in April 2024 according to data from RBI. According to RBI as of April 12, 2024, the current forex reserve of India is Rs. 54,01,575 crores ($648.562 billion) forex reserves.

Industry Outlook and Trends

The engineering sector is the largest of the industrial sectors in India. Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 8.2% in FY. 2023-24 as compared to the growth rate of 7.0% in FY. 2022-23. Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 9.6% in FY. 2023-24 over the growth rate of 14.2% in FY. 2022-23. Export of engineering goods is expected to reach US $200 billion by 2030.

Real GVA has grown by 7.2% in 2023-24 over 6.7% in 2022-23. This GVA growth has been mainly due to significant growth of 9.9% in Manufacturing sector in 2023-24 over -2.2% in 2022-23 and growth of 7.1% in 2023-24 over 1.9% in 2022-23 for Mining & Quarrying sector.

Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to attain a level of 173.82 lakh crore in the year 2023-24, against the First Revised Estimates (FRE) of GDP for the year 2022-23 of 160.71 lakh crore. The growth rate in Real GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 8.2% as compared to 7.0% in 2022-23. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices is estimated to attain a level of 295.36 lakh crore in the year 2023-24, against 269.50 lakh crore in 2022-23, showing a growth rate of 9.6%.

On the other hand, private consumption improved to 3.5% YoY from the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The index of industrial production of consumer durables and improved passenger and two-wheeler sales indicated a revival in private consumption over this period. Data from the past three quarters points to India?s resilient domestic demand, which has aided its strong growth despite modest global growth and continuing geopolitical crises.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Opportunities:

India?s drive to become self-reliant and built in-house capabilities and uplift Domestic Production both in Engineering & Defence Sector.

"Make in India" push by the government especially in the Defence Sector.

Bolstered reforms and long-term fiscal policies by the Government can make Global manufacturers shift their supply chains from China to India.

Threats:

Distress pricing policies of competitors, coupled with rising cost of labour.

Rising inputs costs of raw material and energy and fuel.

Non-flexible government regulations on procurement policies delaying product delivery timelines and cost.

SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE

Revenue from Defence Sector in FY. 2023-24 represented 100% of the company?s turnover.

The Company?s total Revenue from Operations stood at Rs. 4024.94 lakhs, 100% of the total Revenue from Operations came from the Defence Sector, resulting an increase of revenue from the Operations compared to FY. 2022-23. The company with same Asset base has been able to cater to a diversified pool of Industries, and thus been able to assure that the top line is not affected due to outbreak of the pandemic.

The company?s total list of principal clients now stands at 11 and this list includes big name such as L&T Precision Engineering and System, AM/NS, Nuberg Engineering Ltd, Adani Hazira, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Ensavior Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and so on. The company managed to complete 23 projects in the FY. 2023-24.

The State-of-the-Art Palsana workshop is now 100% complete and the company is further developing a world class infrastructure facility at the workshop to fasten the production process. The company has a team of approx. 350 employees and has witnessed 100% client satisfaction in the previous fiscal.

OUTLOOK

The company witnessed increase of 164.75% growth in Revenue from Operations during the FY. 2023-24 compared to corresponding time period last year. However, the bottom line got impacted because of heavy employee expense. The company didn?t lay off employees during the lockdown because the company truly believes that the people in the organisation are its true strength and the company believed in supporting them during the time of crisis.

The roadmap of the company for FY. 2023-24 is as follows:

a) Company successfully executed its largest ever order - Supply of Feed Gas Heater and Second Stage Air Bundle. The order was delivered before time to AMNS India. Feed gas heater is single piece heaviest equipment of stainless steel 310S. This involves challenges in terms of metallurgy as well as stringent tolerances in manufacturing. Second Stage Air Bundle - 2 Nos. is made with exotic material like Incoloy 800T.

b) Received another significant order of Technological Structure Order from AMNS, Hazira for Coke Oven Project. It is hyperbola shaped bigger sized equipment and delivered 4 Nos. in 1.5 month. Quality and delivery performance delighted the client and we received a repeat order of 4 times quantum.

c) Successfully completed a Coke drum overlay repair at MRPL in partnership with Suzler India. It was a critical shutdown project completed within stringent timeline and with required quality.

d) Successfully completed marine structure project for L&T Defence.

e) Capacity / skill enhancement

Developed open yard of 15,000 Sq. m to cater expansion order from AM/NS, Hazira

Shop No. 3&4: Made higher capacity concrete flooring and increased lifting capacity.

Added 2 Nos. of Overhead Cranes of 10 MT capacity in Shop No. 2 and 3 f) Acquired skill sets to weld SS 310S and Incoloy welding. Both these grades of materials are very challenging to weld and subsequently did 100% radiography test.

The future roadmap of the company for FY. 2024-25 is as follows:

Laxmipati Engineering Works Limited intends to work on the following business and development areas in the coming years:

a) Develop capabilities to manufacture specialized water cooled assemblies for Steel Plants.

b) Provide end to end solutions to client involving various skill sets (Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics).

c) Enhance capabilities to supply variety of projects in Defence field.

d) Become reliable supplier to refineries of Indian Govt. by grabbing orders from PSUs.

e) Develop capabilities and facilities to work on special grade Alloys and Materials.

f) Develop technical partnership with organisation in the field of Oil & Gas and Defence.

RISK AND CONCERNS

Metal, which forms the main raw material for the company has inherently been more volatile and it impacts the gross profit margins of the company.

Continuous Labour availability is very necessary for the company to grow.

The industry which forms the major portion of the revenue from operations is cyclical in nature; hence depend on overall economic activity.

Moreover, slow speed of project approval delays revenue recognition.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has in place an adequate system of internal control commensurate with its size and nature of its business. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly and the business operations are conducted as per the described policies and procedures of the Company. The Audit Committee and the Management have reviewed the adequacy of the internal control systems and suitable steps are taken to improve the same.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

In FY 2023-24, revenue from operations increased to Rs. 4024.94 lakhs, increase of 164.75% from FY. 2022-23. EBITDA came in at around Rs. 597.8 lakhs and profit after Tax was 77.52 lakhs. The company expects to be in a good wicket in FY. 2024-25. The company was able to keep its operations afloat and has managed to remain focused on network building and human resource development to sustain growth for the coming years.

To conserve resources for the Company?s future growth plans, no dividend is being recommended by the Directors for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

The company generated its revenue in FY. 2023-24 from the Defence Sector in which it carried out some independent Projects, which contributed 100% to its top line. The company now has a pool base of more than 300+ employees which are contributing daily to the growth of the company.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES

The company firmly believes that its human resources are the key enablers for the growth of the company and are an important asset. Hence, the success of the company is closely aligned to the goals of the human resources of the company. The company has over 300+ employees, skilled and unskilled combined, who are proficient and carry rich experience. They form a perfect team, and are the true reason behind the improvement of the performance of the Company. Taking this into account, the Company would continue to invest in developing its human capital and establishing its brand on the market to attract and retain the best talent.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Interest Coverage Ratio

The company?s Interest Coverage ratio was of 1.26 (FY 2023-24) at the Operational level as compared to -0.44 (FY 2022-23). There is a variation of more than 25% due to increase in EBIT in the current year (FY 2023-24)

Current Ratio

The company is well able to maintain its Current Ratio at 1.74 which it intended to in order to make sure it has slight resources to meet its short-term obligations. Current ratio has increased during the year due to increase in current assets in form of inventories and short term loans and advances as compared to previous year.

Debtor?s and Inventory Turnover Ratio

Debtor?s Turnover Ratio measures how many times a business can turn its accounts receivable into cash during a period. The company has been able to maintain a ratio more than 4 in the past couple of years, indicating sound liquidity. Debtor?s Turnover Ratio increased on account of increase in sales in current year.

The inventory turnover ratio is an important measure as well which measures how well a company generates sales from its inventory. The company in FY 2023-24 as well has been able to maintain a healthy Inventory turnover ratio which suggests that the company is able to sell goods quickly and there is existence of demand for the products and services provided by the company. Inventory turnover ratio increased on account of increase in sales in current year.

Debt to Equity

The FY. 2023-24 Debt to Equity ratio of the company is 19.35 which is on the higher side, because of low profitability due to higher debt. However, the company expects to be back on profitable terms and bring back the ratio at par average in FY. 2024-25. Debt equity ratio has decreased during the year as the company has earned profits and repaid term loan during the year.

Operating Profit Margin (%)

The Company aims to maintain a stable Operating Margin Ratio; however, FY. 2023-24 has been an improved for the company due to increase in the revenue. There is a variation of more than 25% due to increase in EBIT in the current year (FY 2023-24)

Net Profit Margin (%)

The company?s FY. 2023-24 Net Profit went up to Rs. 77.52 lakhs. However, the company is expecting to more profit in the upcoming financial year. There is a variation of more than 25% due to increase in sales and profits of the company in the current year (FY 2023-24)

RETURN ON NET WORTH

The Company witnessed a significant change in the Return on Net Worth, due to increase profitability & lower leverage. However, the Asset Turnover for the company has been remained intact. The company expects to be on a good wicket in the coming Fiscal Years.