|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 Please find enclosed herewith proceedings of 13th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at the registered office of the company. Intimation of regularization of appointment of Mr. Krishna Papaiah Mekala (DIN: 01685738) as an Independent Director of term of five years, as approved by the shareholders at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at the registered office of the company. Intimation of re-appointment of Mr. Amit Khandelwal as a Manager of the company for the term of five years, as approved by the shareholders at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at the registered office of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
