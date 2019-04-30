Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
5.91
6.27
5.4
0.81
yoy growth (%)
-5.72
16.12
563.02
Raw materials
-5.55
-5.58
-4.42
-0.8
As % of sales
93.95
88.95
81.86
99
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.11
-0.05
0
As % of sales
2.96
1.82
1.02
0.18
Other costs
-0.12
-0.51
-0.83
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.05
8.12
15.38
0.12
Operating profit
0.06
0.06
0.09
0
OPM
1.02
1.09
1.72
0.69
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.06
0.06
0.09
0
Taxes
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
0
Tax rate
-29.86
-30.9
-30.37
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0.04
0.06
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
0.04
0.06
0
yoy growth (%)
-10.3
-26.91
1,560.18
NPM
0.71
0.75
1.19
0.47
