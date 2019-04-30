Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
562.84
Op profit growth
1,573.95
EBIT growth
1,573.95
Net profit growth
1,599.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.71
0.67
EBIT margin
1.71
0.67
Net profit margin
1.19
0.46
RoCE
0.36
RoNW
0.06
RoA
0.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.03
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.02
0
Book value per share
10.21
10.18
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-30.5
-31.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
131.93
Inventory days
825.35
Creditor days
-233.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
-3.23
-9.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-81.81
-98.91
Employee costs
-1.02
-0.18
Other costs
-15.44
-0.22
