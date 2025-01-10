To the Members of

LEAD FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the audit of financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of LEAD FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (the ‘Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and the notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report and Management Discussion & Analysis, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe necessary actions required as per applicable laws and regulations. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the current year.

3) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note 29 to the financial statements;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c. There are no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. During the year the Company has not declared or paid any dividend

f. The Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from 1 April, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March, 2023.

Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of LEAD FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company") of even date) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

1) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situations of Property, Plant and Equipment (‘PPE).

(B) The Company doesnt have any intangible assets. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

b) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the PPE have been physically verified by the management, at regular intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of Company and nature of its business. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its PPE during the year. The Company doesnt have any right-of-use assets or intangible assets.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2) a) As informed, the inventories of the Company have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedures of such verification as followed by the management are appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its operations. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between physical stocks/ statements obtained from depository participants and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from any banks on the basis of security of current assets.

3) a) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and engaged in providing loans and making investments. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) The Company, being a Non-Banking Finance Company, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its customers as stipulated. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting.

Refer Note 8 to the Financial Statements for summarized details of such loans/advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are being taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

d) As mentioned above, the Company, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the RBI Act, 1934 /Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and report total amount overdue including principal and/or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer Note 8 to the Financial Statements for summarized details of such loans/advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are being taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

e) The Companys principal business is to provide loans and make investments. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and examination of books of account, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

4) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us the Company has, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act.

6) To the best of our knowledge and explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under clause of sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the services rendered by the Company. Hence, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

7) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

8) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9) a) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to financial institutions, banks, government and dues to debenture holders or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, as applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of term loans, during the year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10) a) The Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares / fully / partly / optionally convertible debentures during the year.

11) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

12) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards

14) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the internal auditor for the period under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16) a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has obtained the required registration.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid CoR from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company ("CIC") as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 (as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

17) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable

19) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) According to the information and explanations given to us and our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company and accordingly, clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 3 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of LEAD FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company") of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of LEAD FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI).These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Independent Auditors Report

To the Board of Directors of Lead Financial Services Limited Additional Report as per Direction of RBI

As required by the Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, (the Directions) issued by the Reserve Bank of India in terms of sub-section (1A) of section 45MA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, we give the following statements on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Directions-

1. The Company is engaged in the business of Non - Banking Financial institution as defined in section 45-I (a) of the RBI Act and meeting the Principal Business Criteria (Financial asset/ Income pattern) as laid down vide the Banks press release dated April 08, 1999, and directions issued by DNBR. The Company has obtained a Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Bank.

2. The Company is entitled to hold such CoR in terms of Principal Business Criteria (Financial asset/ Income pattern) as on 31 March, 2023.

3. The Company is meeting the required net owned fund requirement as laid down in Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial Company - Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

4. The Board of Directors has passed a resolution for non - acceptance of any public deposits.

5. The Company has not received any public deposits during the financial year 2022-23.

6. The Company has duly complied with the prudential norms relating to income recognition, accounting standards, asset classification and provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as applicable to it in terms of Non-Banking Financial Company - Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.