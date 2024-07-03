iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lead Financial Services Ltd Share Price

22.5
(0.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:56:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.97
  • Day's High22.5
  • 52 Wk High28.15
  • Prev. Close22.42
  • Day's Low21.97
  • 52 Wk Low 12.35
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E33.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.17
  • EPS0.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lead Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

21.97

Prev. Close

22.42

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

22.5

Day's Low

21.97

52 Week's High

28.15

52 Week's Low

12.35

Book Value

18.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.43

P/E

33.46

EPS

0.67

Divi. Yield

0

Lead Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Lead Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lead Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.55%

Institutions: 0.54%

Non-Institutions: 71.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lead Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.62

2.36

2.22

2.11

Net Worth

5.92

5.66

5.52

5.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.87

-0.46

4.12

-0.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Lead Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lead Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

P C Bindal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Suman Bindal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradeep Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jitender Kumar Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Simmi Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Naresh Kumar Bhutani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lead Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Lead Financial Services Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Privy Financial Services Limited in 1993. The Company name was changed to Lead Financial Services Limited with effect from September 5, 2003. The Company is part a group, which includes associate companies such as LFS Securities and LFS Services.It is registered with RBI as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The Company is offering various types of loans to its customers. It also offers various financial Services to its clients.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lead Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Lead Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lead Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lead Financial Services Ltd is ₹7.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lead Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lead Financial Services Ltd is 33.46 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lead Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lead Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lead Financial Services Ltd is ₹12.35 and ₹28.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lead Financial Services Ltd?

Lead Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.27%, 3 Years at 65.45%, 1 Year at 13.58%, 6 Month at 22.05%, 3 Month at -10.10% and 1 Month at -1.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lead Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lead Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.23 %
Institutions - 0.55 %
Public - 71.23 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lead Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.