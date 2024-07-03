Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹21.97
Prev. Close₹22.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹22.5
Day's Low₹21.97
52 Week's High₹28.15
52 Week's Low₹12.35
Book Value₹18.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.43
P/E33.46
EPS0.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.62
2.36
2.22
2.11
Net Worth
5.92
5.66
5.52
5.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.87
-0.46
4.12
-0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
P C Bindal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Suman Bindal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradeep Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jitender Kumar Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Simmi Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Naresh Kumar Bhutani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lead Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Lead Financial Services Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Privy Financial Services Limited in 1993. The Company name was changed to Lead Financial Services Limited with effect from September 5, 2003. The Company is part a group, which includes associate companies such as LFS Securities and LFS Services.It is registered with RBI as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The Company is offering various types of loans to its customers. It also offers various financial Services to its clients.
Read More
The Lead Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lead Financial Services Ltd is ₹7.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lead Financial Services Ltd is 33.46 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lead Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lead Financial Services Ltd is ₹12.35 and ₹28.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lead Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.27%, 3 Years at 65.45%, 1 Year at 13.58%, 6 Month at 22.05%, 3 Month at -10.10% and 1 Month at -1.36%.
