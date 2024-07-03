Lead Financial Services Ltd Summary

Lead Financial Services Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Privy Financial Services Limited in 1993. The Company name was changed to Lead Financial Services Limited with effect from September 5, 2003. The Company is part a group, which includes associate companies such as LFS Securities and LFS Services.It is registered with RBI as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The Company is offering various types of loans to its customers. It also offers various financial Services to its clients.