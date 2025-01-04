|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Appointment of Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) Intimation regarding appointment of Additional Director (Non- Executive Independent) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|LEAD FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial result for Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Aug 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 24th August, 2024 approved the appointment of Ms. Mansi Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|LEAD FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|LEAD FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|LEAD FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended on December 31 2023 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
