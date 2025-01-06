Lead Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.87
-0.46
4.12
-0.64
Other operating items
Operating
-2.87
-0.46
4.12
-0.64
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.04
-0.34
Free cash flow
-2.87
-0.46
4.08
-0.98
Equity raised
4.32
4.48
3.91
2.86
Investing
0.02
-0.25
-3.41
0.44
Financing
0.13
0.2
0.33
0.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.6
3.97
4.91
3.18
