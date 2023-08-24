To,

The Members

Lead Financial Services Limited

The Board of Directors hereby submits the 30th (thirtieth) Boards Report ("Report") of the business and operations of, Lead Financial Services Limited ("the Company") together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

1. Financial Performance

The Financial results of the Company during the period ended on 31st March 2023 along with previous years figures are given hereunder:

(Rs. in Lakhs except EPS)

PARTICULARS CURRENT YEAR PREVIOUS YEAR (2022-23) (2021-22) 1. Total Income 35.26 430.59 Less: i) Operating, Administrative & other Exp. 16.53 418.95 2. Earnings before interest and depreciation Less: i) Interest 0.85 0.67 ii) Depreciation 3. Profit/(Loss) before Extra-ordinary item 17.89 10.97 Add: Extra-ordinary item - - 4. Profit/(Loss) before Tax 17.89 10.97 Less: Provision for Tax i) Current Tax ii) Deferred Tax 3.59 0.63 5. Profit/(Loss) after Tax 14.30 10.34 Add: Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) (Net of Tax) 0.23 0.23 6. Total Comprehensive Income 14.07 10.57 7. Equity Capital 330.00 330.00 8. Earnings Per Share-Basic & Diluted 0.43 0.31

2. State of Affairs:

The Company is engaged in the business of Non-Banking Financial institution (Non Deposit Accepting) and registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as specified in section 45-IA of the RBI Act 1934. During the Financial year under review, your company achieved a Total Income of Rs. 35.26 Lacs as compared to Rs. 430.59 Lacs in the previous year. Net Profit (after tax) for the year is Rs. 14.30 Lacs as compared to Net profit (after tax) of Rs. 10.34 Lacs in the previous year.

3. Dividend

Your Directors regret their inability to recommend any dividend in view of the requirement of funds during the financial year under review.

4. Reserves and Surplus/ other Equity

Reserves and Surplus / Other Equity as at 31st March 2023 is Rs. 236.13 Lacs. The Company has transferred Rs. 2.86 Lacs to the Statutory Reserve.

Further, the details of the amount transferred to other reserves, if any, form part of the financial statements provided as part of the annual report.

5. Management Discussion and Analysis

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year 2022-23 as stipulated under SEBI Listing Regulations forms an integral part of the Annual Report as covered in the head ‘Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD &A") and annexed as Annexure A.

6. Material Changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the Report

There were no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the company between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial year relates and the date of the Boards Report.

7. Change in the nature of business

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year ended 31st March 2023.

8. Details in respect of the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements:

The Company has in place of adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the Financial year, such controls were checked and no reportable material weaknesses were observed.

9. Details of Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies

The names of companies which have become or ceased to be its Subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year. Not Applicable Performance & Financial position of each of the subsidiaries, associates and joint venture companies included in the consolidated financial statement. Not Applicable

10. Deposits

The Company neither holds any public deposits at the beginning of the financial year nor accepted any public deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, during the financial year under review.

11. Auditors

Statutory Auditors

M/s B G G & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration Number: 016874N), New Delhi, were appointed as statutory auditors of the company to hold office for a period of 5 consecutive years, commencing from the conclusion of the 29th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 26th September 2022 till the conclusion of the 34th AGM of the Company to be held in the financial year 2027.

The Statutory Auditors have given confirmation to the effect that they are eligible to continue with their appointment and that they are not disqualified in any manner from continuing as Statutory Auditors. The remuneration payable to the Statutory Auditors shall be determined by the Board of Directors based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s ATG & Co. (formerly known as M/s Pooja Anand & Associates), Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the company.

Internal Auditors

Mr. Shanker Mishra performed the duties of internal auditor of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2023. The report given by the internal auditor has been reviewed by the audit committee at regular intervals.

12. Statutory Auditors Report

The reports given by the Statutory Auditors on the Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, form part of the Annual Report. There are no observations (including any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer) of the Auditors in their Audit Report.

13. Secretarial Audit Report

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2023 as submitted by Secretarial Auditor in Form MR-3 is annexed to this Report as Annexure B.

There are no observations (including any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer) of the Secretarial Auditors in the Secretarial Audit Report that require any explanation from the Directors.

14. Details in respect of frauds reported by Auditors other than those which are reportable to the Central Government

The Statutory Auditors, Secretarial Auditors, and Internal Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud to the Audit Committee or to the Board of Directors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, including rules made thereunder.

15. Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Management:

(i) Composition

At the end of the financial year 31st March 2023, the Board consisted of an optimum combination of Executive & Non-Executive Directors. Mr. Padam Chandra Bindal, Promoter and Director of the Company is a Non-Executive Chairman. The Board of Directors as on 31st March 2023 are as follows:

S.No . Name of the Director Designation Category Original Date of appointment 1. Mr. Padam Chandra Bindal Chairman and Director Non-Executive, Non- Independent 28/11/1994 2. Mrs. Suman Bindal Director Non-Executive, Non- Independent Director 29/06/2020 3. Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain Director Non-Executive, Independent 10/03/2007 4. Mr. Jitender Kumar Sharma Director Non-Executive, Independent 29/09/2018

A) Changes in Directors

Mrs. Suman Bindal (DIN: 00030791), Director of the Company retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment. The Board recommends her re-appointment for the consideration of the Members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting.

The Board recommends the re-appointment of Mr. Jitender Kumar Sharma as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five consecutive years commencing from 29th September, 2023 to 28th September, 2028.

B) Changes in Key Managerial Personnel

There were changes in the office of Key Managerial Personnel during the financial year under review:

Ms. Komal has resigned from the post of Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. June 15, 2022.

Ms. Raunak Govil was appointed to the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. September 20, 2022 and she resigned from her position due to some personal reasons w.e.f. January 1, 2023.

Further, the changes in Key Managerial Personnel after the end of the financial year are as follows: Ms. Kriti Jain has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. May 23, 2023.

(ii) Declaration by Independent Director(s)

The Independent Directors have submitted their declaration of Independence, stating that:

a. they continue to fulfill the criteria of independence as required pursuant to Section 149(6) read with Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 and 25 of the SEBI Listing Regulations;

b. they are not debarred from holding the office of Director pursuant to any SEBI order or order of any such authority; and

c. there has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Director of the Company.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Conduct. In terms of Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed thereunder, the Independent Directors have also confirmed their registration (including renewal of applicable tenure) and compliance of the online proficiency self-assessment test (unless exempted) with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA).

All Independent Directors have also affirmed compliance to the Code of Conduct for Independent Directors as prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Board opined and confirmed, in terms of Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, that the Independent Directors are persons of high repute, and integrity and possessed with the relevant expertise and experience in their respective fields.

(iii) Evaluation of the Board, Its Committees, and Individual Directors

The Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations contain provisions for the evaluation of the performance of:

(i) the Board as a whole,

(ii) the individual directors (including independent directors and Chairperson) and

(iii) various Committees of the Board.

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board Committees, and Individual Directors pursuant to requirements of the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, and all other applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The key objectives of conducting the Board Evaluation process were to ensure that the Board and various Committees of the Board have appropriate composition and they have been functioning collectively to achieve common business goals of the Company. Similarly, the key objectives of conducting a performance evaluation of the Directors through individual assessment and peer assessment were to ascertain if the Directors actively participate in the Board / Committee Meetings and contribute to achieving the common business goals of the Company.

The evaluation was carried out by way of internal assessments done based on the factors prescribed under the Policy adopted by the Company. Consequently, the Company is required to disclose the manner of formal annual evaluation.

Performance evaluation of the Board and Committees

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board Members after considering inputs from all the Directors primarily on:

Board composition and quality with emphasis on its size, skill, experience and knowledge of members;

Abreast with latest developments in the regulatory environment, industry and the market;

Regular monitor and evaluation of progress towards strategic goals and assesses operational performance;

Understanding key risks faced by business and its mitigation plan(s)

Engagement in ethics and compliance with the Companys code of conduct.

The Board evaluated the performance of the Committees on the parameters including the following:

Appropriateness of size and composition;

Clarity of mandate and well-defined strategy;

Reporting to the Board on the Committees activities;

Availability of appropriate and updated internal and external support or resources to the Committees.

Performance Evaluation of Individual Directors:

The performance evaluation of the Individual Directors were carried out by the Board and other

Individual Directors, considering the aspects including:

Sufficient knowledge of Company strategy and objective, Director comes well prepared and informed for the Board/ committee meeting(s);

Director demonstrates a willingness to devote time and effort to understand the Company and its business

Director has ability to remain focused at a governance level in Board/ Committee meetings.

Adequate and productive use of knowledge and experience of the Independent Directors for the Functioning of Board;

Director understands regulatory, financial, fiduciary and ethical requirements of the Board / committee;

Ask questions/ critique proposals with confidence and is able to present his/ her views convincingly;

Open and effective participation in Board discussions;

Keep stakeholder interest as the touchstone in endorsing decisions and behave in accordance with Companys values and beliefs.

Performance Evaluation of Chairman

Display of effective leadership qualities and skill;

Implementation of observations/ recommendations of Board Members;

Effective and timely resolution of grievances of Board Members;

Ability to bring convergence in case of divergent views and conflict of interest situation tabled at

Board Meetings;

The evaluation brought to notice that the sharing of information with the Board, its timeliness, the drafting of agenda notes and the content thereof as well as the drafting of the minutes were found to be satisfactory. Therefore, the outcome of the performance evaluation for the period under report, was satisfactory and reflects how well the directors, Board and Committees are carrying their respective activities.

The independent directors in its separate meeting without the attendance of non-independent directors and members of management, reviewed -

(a) the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole;

(b) the performance of the Chairman of the company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors;

(c) the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

Subsequently, it was reviewed at the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee forwarded their recommendation based on such Performance Evaluation Process to the Board.

After completion of internal evaluation process, the Board also reviewed the Performance Evaluation of the Board, its committees and individual directors. The Performance Evaluation of the Independent Directors of the Company was done by the Board, excluding the Independent Directors being evaluated. Further, the Board, excluding the Independent Directors being evaluated, also carried out evaluation of fulfillment of the independence criteria as specified inapplicable SEBI Listing Regulations, by the Independent Directors of the Company and their independence from the management of the Company. The Board expressed its satisfaction with the evaluation process and results thereof.

16. Number of meetings of the Board of Directors

During the financial year ended 31st March 2023, 8 (Eight) meetings of the Board were held, as follows:

Dates of Board Meeting Board Strength No. of directors present May 30, 2022 4 4 June 15, 2022 4 4 August 06, 2022 4 4 August 20, 2022 4 4 September 20, 2022 4 4 November 14, 2022 4 4 January 02, 2023 4 4 February 13, 2023 4 4

The intervening gap between the two consecutive Board meetings was within the period prescribed period of 120 days as specified under the provisions of Section 173 of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations.

17. Committee of the Board

The Board has constituted three Committees of the Board;

(1) Audit Committee,

(2) Nomination and Remuneration Committee,

(3) Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The composition of above mentioned Committees including the number of the meetings held during the financial year are as follows:

A. Audit Committee

The composition, quorum, powers, role and scope are in accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015.

The Audit Committee is responsible for the effective supervision of the financial reporting process, reviewing with the management the financial statements and ensuring their compliance with accounting standards, Listing Regulations and other legal requirements and ensuring compliance with internal controls; reviewing finding of internal audit and ensuring follow up action on significant findings and reviewing quarterly, half yearly and annual accounts. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

Five meetings of the Audit Committee were held during the financial year 2022-23 on May 30, 2022, August 06, 2022, August 20, 2022, November 14, 2022, and February 13, 2023.

The composition of the Audit Committee as on March 31, 2023, including the attendance of the committee members at the meetings held during the financial year is as follows:

Name of Members Category Designation Number of Meetings during the Financial Year 2022-23 Held during tenure of Member/Chairman Attended Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain Independent Director Chairman 5 5 Mr. Jitender Kumar Sharma Independent Director Member 5 5 Mr. Padam Chandra Bindal Non-Executive Director Member 5 5

B. Nomination & Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (N & R Committee) of the Company is constituted in line with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, inter alia, recommends to the Board of Directors, the compensation terms of Executive Director/ Manager. It also recommends successions and appointments for the membership of the Board and the senior management.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Companys Nomination and Remuneration Policy is driven by the success and performance of the individual employee and the Company. Through its compensation program, the Company endeavors to attract, retain, develop and motivate a high performance workforce. Individual performance pay is determined by business performance and the performance of the individuals measured through the annual appraisal process.

The Company firmly believes in attracting and retaining high caliber talent. The Nomination and remuneration policy, therefore, takes into account the competitive circumstances so as to attract & retain quality talent. As per the provisions of Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 read with Part D of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations and Scale Based Regulation framework issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") and as per the Guidelines on Compensation of Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management in NBFCs Issued by RBI, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company, the Board of Directors has approved a policy which lays down a framework in relation to appointment and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel/ Senior Management and their remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence etc.

The Policy broadly lays down the guiding principles, philosophy and the basis for payment of remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, and other employees. The policy also provides the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and Independence of Director and criteria for appointment of Key Managerial Personnel / Senior Management while making selection of the candidates. Pursuant to Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the nomination and remuneration policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at www.leadfinancialservices.in.

One meeting of N & R Committee was held during the year 2022-23 on September 20, 2022.

The composition of Nomination & Remuneration Committee as on March 31, 2023 including the attendance of the committee members at the meeting held during financial year is as follows:

Name of Members Category Designation Number of Meetings during the Financial Year 2022-23 Held during tenure of Member/Chairman Attended Mr. Jitender Kumar Sharma Independent Director Chairman 1 1 Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain Independent Director Member 1 1 Mr. Padam Chandra Bindal Non-Executive Director Member 1 1

C. Stakeholder Relationship Committee

The Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted in line with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations.

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee is primarily responsible to review all matters connected with the Companys transfer/transmission of securities and redressal of shareholders / investors / security holders complaints transposition, issue of duplicate share certificates, approval of demat/remat of share certificates, issue of duplicate share/debenture certificates and services being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent.

Four meetings of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee were held during the financial year 2022-23 on May 30, 2022, August 06, 2022, November 14, 2022, and February 13, 2023.

The composition of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee as on March 31, 2023, including the attendance of the committee members at the meeting held during the financial year is as follows:

Name of Members Category Designation Number of Meetings during the Financial Year 2022-23 Held during tenure of Member Chairman Attended Mr. Jitender Kumar Sharma Independent Director Chairman 4 4 Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain Independent Director Member 4 4 Mr. Padam Chandra Bindal Non-Executive Director Member 4 4

During the year under review no investor grievance was received or was pending with the Company (including in the SCORES account of the Company).

18. Vigil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy:

The Company promotes ethical behavior in all its business activities and has put in place a mechanism for reporting illegal or unethical behavior. The Company has a Vigil mechanism and Whistle blower policy under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. Employees may also report to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. During the financial year, no employee was denied access to the Audit Committee.

19. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments under section 186 of the Companies Act 2013

The provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 pertaining to granting of loans to any persons or bodies corporate and giving of guarantees or providing security in connection with the loan to any other bodies corporate or persons are not applicable to the Company, as the Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company.

20. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 related to Corporate Social Responsibility, is not applicable to the company.

21. Related Party Transactions:

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) are mentioned in Form AOC- 2 as annexed in Annexure C.

Further, all related party transactions are mentioned in Note of the Financial Statements forming part of the Annual Report.

22. Share Capital

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company was Rs. 35,000,000/- divided into 3,500,000 Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each and the Issued, Subscribed, and Paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company was Rs. 33,000,000/- divided into 33,00,000 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each as on March 31, 2023.

There were no changes in Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Equity Share Capital during the financial year 2022-23.

23. RBI COMPLIANCES

The Company from the date of receipt of NBFC Registration continues to comply with all the applicable regulations, guidelines, etc. prescribed by the RBI, from time to time

As a non-systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC, the Company always strives to operate in compliance with applicable RBI guidelines and regulations and employs its best efforts towards achieving the same.

24. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

In compliance with the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY: (i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy; N.A. (ii) The steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy; N.A. (iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments; N.A. B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION: (i) the efforts made towards technology absorption; N.A. (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution; N.A. (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)- N.A. (a) the details of technology imported; N.A. (b) the year of import; N.A. (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed; N.A. (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and N.A. (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development. N.A. C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: 1. Total foreign exchange used and earned. The information of foreign exchange earnings and outflow is furnished in notes to accounts.

25. Extract of the annual return

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 92(3) and 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act 2013, the Annual Return of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 in Form MGT-7 is available on the website of the Company at www.leadfinancialservices.in.

26. Significant/material orders passed by the regulators:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and operations of the Company in future.

27. Managerial/ Employee Remuneration:

The information required under section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is mentioned in Annexure D.

No employee is in receipt of remuneration as specified under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Accordingly, Statement of Particulars of Employees pursuant to the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 (as amended) read with Rule 5(2) and (3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (as amended) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, is not required.

28. Corporate Governance Report:

Since, the paid- up capital of the Company during the financial year is less than Rs. 10 Crores and the Net worth is less than Rs 25 Crores, the provisions of the Corporate Governance (specified in the regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V) as stipulated under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI Listing Regulations are not applicable to the Company. Hence, no separate report on Corporate Governance Report has been given.

However, the Company is complying and doing every effort to comply with the provisions of the Corporate Governance and to see that the interest of the Shareholders and the Company are properly served. It has always been the Companys endeavor to excel through better Corporate Governance and fair & transparent practices, many of which have already been in place even before they were mandated by the law of land.

29. Directors Responsibility Statement

The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards under historic cost convention on accrual basis and as per the Companies Act, 2013. As referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, directors confirm that

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for the period;

(c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on going concern basis;

(e) the directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively, and

(f) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

30. Maintenance of Cost Records

The maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company.

31. Risk Management and Policy

As a NBFC, the Company has laid down a well-defined risk management framework to identify, assess and monitor risk and strengthen controls to mitigate risk. The Company has laid down procedures to inform the Audit Committee as well as the Board of Directors about risk assessment and management procedures and status. The Risk management process has been established across the Company and is designed to identify, assess and frame a response to threats that affect the achievement of its objectives. Further, it is embedded across all the major functions and revolves around the goals and objectives of the Company.

The Company has a strong risk management framework to identify, monitor and minimize risk and also identify business opportunities.

32. Listing on Stock Exchange (s)

The Equity shares of the Company are listed on the stock exchange at:

BSE Limited (BSE) Corporate Relationship Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

Listing fees including for the year 2023-24 have been paid within the due date to the respective Stock Exchange.

33. Registrar & Share Transfer Agent

The company has appointed Registrar and Share Transfer Agent. The shareholders are advised to approach Registrar and Share Transfer Agent on the following address for any share &demat related queries and problem.

Name Beetal Financial & Computer Services Private Limited Address Beetal House, 3rd Floor, 99, Madangir, Behind LSC Near Dada HarsukhdasMandir, New Delhi-11006 Telephone No. 011-29961281; 29961282 FAX No. 011-29961284 E-mail Address beetalrta@gmail.com Website www.beetalfinancial.com

34. Transfer System

During the year, shares in physical form were processed by the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent within 15 days from the date of receipt, provided the documents are valid and complete in all respects. Beetal Financial and Computer Services (P) Limited, Share Transfer Agent of the Company, is authorized to sign the share certificates on behalf of the Company for expeditious disposal of transfer requests.

Pursuant to Regulation 40 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the securities of listed companies can be transferred, transmission or transposition only in the dematerialized mode. As per SEBI vide its Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022 has mandated the Listed Companies to issue securities in demat form only while processing service requests viz. Issue of duplicate securities certificate; claim from Unclaimed Suspense Account; Renewal/ Exchange of securities certificate; Endorsement; Sub-division/ Splitting of securities certificate; Consolidation of securities certificates/ folios; Transmission and Transposition. Further, SEBI vide its Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/65 dated May 18, 2022 has simplified the procedure and standardized the format of documents for transmission of securities. Accordingly, Members are requested to make service requests by submitting a duly filled and signed Form ISR 4, the format of which is available on the Companys website, i.e www.leadfinancialservices.in and on RTA website under the web link at https://www.beetalfinancial.com.

Members holding equity shares of the Company in physical form are requested to kindly get their equity shares converted into demat/electronic form to get inherent benefits of dematerialization and also considering that physical transfer of equity shares/ issuance of equity shares in physical form have been disallowed by SEBI.

In case of shares in electronic form, the transfers are processed by NSDL/CDSL through respective Depository Participants.

35. Dematerialization of Shares

The companys equity shares are eligible for dematerialization. The company has signed agreements with both the depositories namely NSDL and CDSL. The shareholders may therefore hold the companys shares in electronic mode.

The companys ISIN No. for both the depositories is INE531D01010. The Stock Code for the Equity Shares of the Company at BSE Ltd. is: 531288.

As on 31st March 2023, 52.89 % and 5.61 % of the Equity Shares of the Company are held in dematerialized form with NSDL and CDSL respectively.

36. Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

As required by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has formulated and implemented a policy on prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace with a mechanism of loading complaints. There is an Internal Complaints Mechanism wherein any wrongful conduct as regards sexual harassment or any discrimination can be reported. The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed of during the year under review-

No. of complaints received : Nil No. of complaints disposed of : N.A. No. of complaints pending : Nil

37. Compliance with Secretarial Standards

The Company has duly followed the applicable Secretarial standards, relating to the Meeting of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meeting (SS-2), issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

38. Disclosure with respect to Demat Suspense Account/Unclaimed Suspense Account:

The Company does not have any shares in the demat suspense account or unclaimed suspense account and the following details as mentioned below:

(a) aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the beginning of the year; NIL (b) number of shareholders who approached listed entity for transfer of shares from suspense account during the year; NIL (c) number of shareholders to whom shares were transferred from suspense account during the year; NIL (d) aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the end of the year; NIL (e) that the voting rights on these shares shall remain frozen till the rightful owner of such shares claims the shares. NIL

39. Other Disclosures

During the financial year 2022-23, the Company has not made any application and no such proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016.

There were no instances where the Company required the valuation for one time settlement or while taking the loan from the Banks or Financial institutions.

The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights and sweat equity shares during the year under review.

40. Acknowledgement

We thank our clients, investors and bankers for their continued support during the year. We place on record our appreciation of the contribution made by employees at all levels.

We thank the Government of India particularly the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Stock Exchange(s), and other government agencies/authorities for their support, and look forward to their continued support in future.

Your Companys employees are the keys for its attaining new heights. Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation of the commitment and professionalism displayed by them.

We also value the support provided by the Companys Shareholders and we look forward to your continuing future support.