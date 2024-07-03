Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd Summary

Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Limited (LLFIL) is a NBFC, registered with the RBI. The Company was incorporated in October 07, 1983 and is mainly engaged in the business of lending. LLFICL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SME and commercial customers with a significant presence in urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to the customers.