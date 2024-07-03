Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Limited (LLFIL) is a NBFC, registered with the RBI. The Company was incorporated in October 07, 1983 and is mainly engaged in the business of lending. LLFICL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SME and commercial customers with a significant presence in urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to the customers.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.