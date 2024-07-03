Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹9.46
Prev. Close₹9.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.25
Day's High₹9.47
Day's Low₹8.8
52 Week's High₹12.31
52 Week's Low₹1.72
Book Value₹2.12
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)386.82
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.67
5.34
5.34
5.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.19
6.43
4.25
3.69
Net Worth
13.86
11.77
9.59
9.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-0.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Ami Jinen Shah
Independent Director
SURAJ KUMAR JHA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya
Non Executive Director
Parshottambhai Rupareliya
Managing Director
Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya
Independent Director
Nirbhaybhai Dhruvbhai Dave
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd
Summary
Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Limited (LLFIL) is a NBFC, registered with the RBI. The Company was incorporated in October 07, 1983 and is mainly engaged in the business of lending. LLFICL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SME and commercial customers with a significant presence in urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to the customers.
The Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd is ₹386.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd is 0 and 4.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd is ₹1.72 and ₹12.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.81%, 3 Years at 26.82%, 1 Year at 302.61%, 6 Month at 206.62%, 3 Month at 23.80% and 1 Month at -11.22%.
