Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd Share Price

8.8
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.46
  • Day's High9.47
  • 52 Wk High12.31
  • Prev. Close9.26
  • Day's Low8.8
  • 52 Wk Low 1.72
  • Turnover (lac)17.25
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.12
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)386.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

9.46

Prev. Close

9.26

Turnover(Lac.)

17.25

Day's High

9.47

Day's Low

8.8

52 Week's High

12.31

52 Week's Low

1.72

Book Value

2.12

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

386.82

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd Corporate Action

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:00 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 46.02%

Institutions: 46.01%

Non-Institutions: 53.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.67

5.34

5.34

5.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.19

6.43

4.25

3.69

Net Worth

13.86

11.77

9.59

9.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-0.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Ami Jinen Shah

Independent Director

SURAJ KUMAR JHA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya

Non Executive Director

Parshottambhai Rupareliya

Managing Director

Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya

Independent Director

Nirbhaybhai Dhruvbhai Dave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd

Summary

Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Limited (LLFIL) is a NBFC, registered with the RBI. The Company was incorporated in October 07, 1983 and is mainly engaged in the business of lending. LLFICL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SME and commercial customers with a significant presence in urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to the customers.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd share price today?

The Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd is ₹386.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd is 0 and 4.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd is ₹1.72 and ₹12.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd?

Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.81%, 3 Years at 26.82%, 1 Year at 302.61%, 6 Month at 206.62%, 3 Month at 23.80% and 1 Month at -11.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 46.01 %
Public - 53.99 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

