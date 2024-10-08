|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|7 Oct 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 7th October, 2024 Submission of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024) Submission of Addendum Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024) Scrutinizers Report of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
|EGM
|27 Aug 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|meeting held 27th August, 2024 Outcome of EGM held today i.e., 26th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
