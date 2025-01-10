Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.67
5.34
5.34
5.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.19
6.43
4.25
3.69
Net Worth
13.86
11.77
9.59
9.03
Minority Interest
Debt
107.46
56.77
56.47
57.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
121.32
68.54
66.06
66.31
Fixed Assets
0.11
0.16
0.15
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
7
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
109.33
68.07
65.9
66.27
Inventories
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.04
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
112.38
71.25
68.51
68.53
Sundry Creditors
-0.34
-0.25
-0.27
-0.29
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.74
-2.96
-2.37
-2.04
Cash
4.89
0.32
0
0.03
Total Assets
121.33
68.55
66.05
66.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.