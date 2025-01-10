iifl-logo-icon 1
Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.67

5.34

5.34

5.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.19

6.43

4.25

3.69

Net Worth

13.86

11.77

9.59

9.03

Minority Interest

Debt

107.46

56.77

56.47

57.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

121.32

68.54

66.06

66.31

Fixed Assets

0.11

0.16

0.15

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

7

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

109.33

68.07

65.9

66.27

Inventories

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.04

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

112.38

71.25

68.51

68.53

Sundry Creditors

-0.34

-0.25

-0.27

-0.29

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.74

-2.96

-2.37

-2.04

Cash

4.89

0.32

0

0.03

Total Assets

121.33

68.55

66.05

66.3

