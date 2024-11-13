iifl-logo-icon 1
Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd Board Meeting

7.11
(-3.79%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:39:00 AM

Leading Lea. Fin CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Oct 202430 Sep 2024
Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Monday 7th October 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 7th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.10.2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
Outcome cum intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited (the Company) regarding Conversion of warrants in to Equal Number of Equity Shares
Board Meeting27 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 27th August 2024 meeting held 27th August, 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Any other items with the permission of chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting held today 14th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting3 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Meeting held today i.e., 3rd July, 2024 Allotment of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday 14th May 2024 Appointment of Mr. Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya as Managing Director of the Company Appointment of Mr. Jayesh Laxmanbhai Bhavsar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Feb 202429 Feb 2024
Please find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 29th February, 2024 at 11:00 AM and concluded at 11:30 for the purpose of shift in Registered Office of the Company.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Limited will be held on Monday 12th February 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on Thursday 15th February 2024. With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following is the outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday, 12th February, 2024 at 02:00 P.M and concluded at 04.30 P.M at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Limited Report on the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Submission of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31st , 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

