Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Monday 7th October 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 7th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

Outcome cum intimation of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited (the Company) regarding Conversion of warrants in to Equal Number of Equity Shares

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 27th August 2024 meeting held 27th August, 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Any other items with the permission of chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting held today 14th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Meeting held today i.e., 3rd July, 2024 Allotment of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 7 May 2024

Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday 14th May 2024 Appointment of Mr. Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya as Managing Director of the Company Appointment of Mr. Jayesh Laxmanbhai Bhavsar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 29 Feb 2024

Please find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 29th February, 2024 at 11:00 AM and concluded at 11:30 for the purpose of shift in Registered Office of the Company.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024