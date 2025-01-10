TO THE MEMBERS OF LERTHAI FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Lerthai Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its Profit (including other comprehensive loss),changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit Matters

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the, Directors Report including Annexure to Directors Report, , but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When, we read aforesaid other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions,

misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguard.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the

"Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the

extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration is not paid or provided by the Company to its directors during the year hence provisions of section 197 of the Act is not applicable.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact the financial position of the Company as on 31st March 2023.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 33 (vi) to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 33 (vii) to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of Independent Auditors Report on financial statements of even date)

(i) In respect of the Companys Property Plant & Equipment:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, Property, Plant, and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and in our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. We are informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no immovable properties held by the Company. Therefore, sub clause (c) of the paragraph 3 (i) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year by the Company

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, sub clause (e) of the paragraph 3 (i) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company does not have any inventory and no working capital limits are sanctioned. Therefore, clause (a) and (b) of the paragraph 3 (ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies,firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, and hence sub-clauses iii (a),(c), (d), (e), (f) under clause (iii) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The investments made, during the year are,prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Ccompany has not given any loans, made investments, provided guarantees and securities during the year as contemplated under section 185 and 186 of the Act. Therefore, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, and other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder. Therefore, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable

(vi) According to information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(VII)

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to it have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, there were no undisputed statutory dues as mentioned above in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no disputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at the year end.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company there are no transactions which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) According to the information and explanation given by the management, the Company has not

borrowed any amount from any financial institutions, banks or debenture holders during the year. Therefore, sub clause (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of paragraph 3(ix) of the order not applicable.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (x) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures and records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally) during the year. Consequently, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out based upon the generally accepted audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements, to the best of our knowledge and belief as per the information and explanation given to us by the Management, and the representations obtained from the Management, no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b)According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, no report has been filed by any auditor under section 143(12) in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Therefore, sub clause (c) of paragraph 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, sub clause (a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We were unable to obtain any of the internal audit reports of the Company till date , hence the internal audit reports have not been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that the Company is not required to obtain any registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, sub clauses (a), (b), (c) & (d) of the paragraph 3 (xvi) are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans so far received/ applicable and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company for the year under

report and hence reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of Independent Auditors Report on financial statements of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Lerthai Finance Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1] pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2] provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3] provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.