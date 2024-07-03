iifl-logo-icon 1
Lerthai Finance Ltd Share Price

419.25
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open419.25
  • Day's High419.25
  • 52 Wk High598
  • Prev. Close441.2
  • Day's Low419.25
  • 52 Wk Low 262.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E32.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value146.95
  • EPS13.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.35
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Lerthai Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

419.25

Prev. Close

441.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

419.25

Day's Low

419.25

52 Week's High

598

52 Week's Low

262.2

Book Value

146.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.35

P/E

32.3

EPS

13.66

Divi. Yield

0

Lerthai Finance Ltd Corporate Action

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Lerthai Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lerthai Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lerthai Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.44

8.68

7.99

8.46

Net Worth

10.14

9.38

8.69

9.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.72

-0.44

-0.1

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.1

-0.13

0

0

Working capital

-0.33

7.62

-0.1

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-21.77

926.82

35.29

-17.87

EBIT growth

62.83

328.47

-904.31

559.11

Net profit growth

8.13

454.2

-1,256.42

564.16

No Record Found

Lerthai Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lerthai Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Aparna Goel

Executive Director

Jayant Goyal

Chairman & Director

Shao Xing Yang

Independent Director

Ntasha Berry

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lerthai Finance Ltd

Summary

Lerthai Finance Limited, formerly known as Marathwada Refractories Limited was incorporated on November 2, 1979 at Aurangabad . The Company name was changed to Lerthai Finance Limited on December 28, 2018. At present, the Company operates as a subsidiary of Calvera Capital Pte. Ltd.Lerthai Finance is a Small Cap company and presently do not have significant production and is in the process of identifying business opportunities. Prior to this, it was engaged in the activities relating to production, manufacture or trade refractories of all kind and bricks of all types and varieties with different properties and components. The Company has amended its object clause in the Memorandum of Association w.e.f. 28 December, 2018. Now, the Company is engaged into the business activity of financing and investment.
Company FAQs

What is the Lerthai Finance Ltd share price today?

The Lerthai Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹419.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lerthai Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lerthai Finance Ltd is ₹29.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lerthai Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lerthai Finance Ltd is 32.3 and 3.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lerthai Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lerthai Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lerthai Finance Ltd is ₹262.2 and ₹598 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lerthai Finance Ltd?

Lerthai Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.01%, 3 Years at 37.16%, 1 Year at 60.61%, 6 Month at 4.30%, 3 Month at -10.09% and 1 Month at -14.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lerthai Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lerthai Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

