SectorFinance
Open₹419.25
Prev. Close₹441.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹419.25
Day's Low₹419.25
52 Week's High₹598
52 Week's Low₹262.2
Book Value₹146.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.35
P/E32.3
EPS13.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.44
8.68
7.99
8.46
Net Worth
10.14
9.38
8.69
9.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.72
-0.44
-0.1
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.1
-0.13
0
0
Working capital
-0.33
7.62
-0.1
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-21.77
926.82
35.29
-17.87
EBIT growth
62.83
328.47
-904.31
559.11
Net profit growth
8.13
454.2
-1,256.42
564.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Aparna Goel
Executive Director
Jayant Goyal
Chairman & Director
Shao Xing Yang
Independent Director
Ntasha Berry
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Khandelwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lerthai Finance Ltd
Summary
Lerthai Finance Limited, formerly known as Marathwada Refractories Limited was incorporated on November 2, 1979 at Aurangabad . The Company name was changed to Lerthai Finance Limited on December 28, 2018. At present, the Company operates as a subsidiary of Calvera Capital Pte. Ltd.Lerthai Finance is a Small Cap company and presently do not have significant production and is in the process of identifying business opportunities. Prior to this, it was engaged in the activities relating to production, manufacture or trade refractories of all kind and bricks of all types and varieties with different properties and components. The Company has amended its object clause in the Memorandum of Association w.e.f. 28 December, 2018. Now, the Company is engaged into the business activity of financing and investment.
The Lerthai Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹419.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lerthai Finance Ltd is ₹29.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lerthai Finance Ltd is 32.3 and 3.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lerthai Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lerthai Finance Ltd is ₹262.2 and ₹598 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lerthai Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.01%, 3 Years at 37.16%, 1 Year at 60.61%, 6 Month at 4.30%, 3 Month at -10.09% and 1 Month at -14.83%.
