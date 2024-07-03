Summary

Lerthai Finance Limited, formerly known as Marathwada Refractories Limited was incorporated on November 2, 1979 at Aurangabad . The Company name was changed to Lerthai Finance Limited on December 28, 2018. At present, the Company operates as a subsidiary of Calvera Capital Pte. Ltd.Lerthai Finance is a Small Cap company and presently do not have significant production and is in the process of identifying business opportunities. Prior to this, it was engaged in the activities relating to production, manufacture or trade refractories of all kind and bricks of all types and varieties with different properties and components. The Company has amended its object clause in the Memorandum of Association w.e.f. 28 December, 2018. Now, the Company is engaged into the business activity of financing and investment.

