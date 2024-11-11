iifl-logo-icon 1
Lerthai Finance Ltd Board Meeting

Lerthai Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Lerthai Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Lerthai Finance Limited will be held on Monday 11th November 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Lerthai Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1) (a) and (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Lerthai Finance Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday 1st August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and scheduling the Annual General Meeting. In terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 it was informed vide letter dated 26th June 2024 that Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 for all the designated persons of the Company. Kindly take the said information on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same please. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202424 Apr 2024
Lerthai Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1) (a) and (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Lerthai Finance Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday 2nd May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. In terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 it was informed vide letter dated 28th March 2024 that Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 for all the designated persons of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 2nd May, 2024 Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Lerthai Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take note of grievance received from investor if any as per regulation 13 of SEBI (LODR) 2015; 2. To consider and approve financial results for quarter ended on December 31 2023 3. To consider and approve financial results for quarter ended on December 31 2023; Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14th February, 2024 (commenced at 11.30 AM and concluded at 2:54 PM inter alia: 1. Approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. The said financial results duly signed by the Chairman and Director of the Company, Mr. Shao Xing Max Yang are attached herewith along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

