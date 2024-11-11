Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Lerthai Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting of Lerthai Finance Limited will be held on Monday 11th November 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Lerthai Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1) (a) and (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Lerthai Finance Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday 1st August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and scheduling the Annual General Meeting. In terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 it was informed vide letter dated 26th June 2024 that Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 for all the designated persons of the Company. Kindly take the said information on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same please. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

Lerthai Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1) (a) and (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Lerthai Finance Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday 2nd May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. In terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 it was informed vide letter dated 28th March 2024 that Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 for all the designated persons of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 2nd May, 2024 Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024