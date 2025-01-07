iifl-logo-icon 1
Lerthai Finance Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

398.3
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-1.05

-1.36

-0.13

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-1.09

-1.39

-0.13

-0.1

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.37

0.95

0.03

0.11

Profit before tax

-0.72

-0.44

-0.1

0.01

Taxes

0.1

-0.13

0

0

Tax rate

-14

29.49

0.11

-30.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.61

-0.57

-0.1

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.61

-0.57

-0.1

0

yoy growth (%)

8.13

454.2

-1,256.42

564.16

NPM

0

0

0

0

