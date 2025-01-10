iifl-logo-icon 1
Lerthai Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

439.15
(5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.44

8.68

7.99

8.46

Net Worth

10.14

9.38

8.69

9.16

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.28

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.42

9.38

8.69

9.16

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.13

0

0.43

0.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.07

Networking Capital

0.03

-0.04

-0.13

-0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.15

0.09

0.04

0.16

Sundry Creditors

-0.11

-0.12

-0.16

-0.16

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

7.25

9.42

8.4

8.68

Total Assets

10.42

9.38

8.7

9.17

