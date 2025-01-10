Lerthai Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.44
8.68
7.99
8.46
Net Worth
10.14
9.38
8.69
9.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.28
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.42
9.38
8.69
9.16
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.13
0
0.43
0.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.07
Networking Capital
0.03
-0.04
-0.13
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.15
0.09
0.04
0.16
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.12
-0.16
-0.16
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
7.25
9.42
8.4
8.68
Total Assets
10.42
9.38
8.7
9.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.