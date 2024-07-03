iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lerthai Finance Ltd Company Summary

403
(-3.40%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:34:00 AM

Lerthai Finance Ltd Summary

Lerthai Finance Limited, formerly known as Marathwada Refractories Limited was incorporated on November 2, 1979 at Aurangabad . The Company name was changed to Lerthai Finance Limited on December 28, 2018. At present, the Company operates as a subsidiary of Calvera Capital Pte. Ltd.Lerthai Finance is a Small Cap company and presently do not have significant production and is in the process of identifying business opportunities. Prior to this, it was engaged in the activities relating to production, manufacture or trade refractories of all kind and bricks of all types and varieties with different properties and components. The Company has amended its object clause in the Memorandum of Association w.e.f. 28 December, 2018. Now, the Company is engaged into the business activity of financing and investment.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.