To The Members of Libord Securities Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Libord Securities Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters in our audit of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Fair Value of Investment

The Companys investments (other than investment in Group Companies) are measured at fair value at each reporting date.

Auditors Response

We have assessed the Companys process to compute the fair value of various investments. For quoted instruments we have independently obtained market quotations and the fair valuation thereof.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report (including annexures), but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but it is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub- section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs

3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position except as stated otherwise.

ii) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise. iii) There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise. iv) According to the information and explanations given by the management and to the best of our belief we report that: (i) No funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of Ultimate Beneficiaries. (ii) No funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding that the Company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (iii) Based on the audit procedure performed, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation given under sub-clause (i) & (ii) by the management contains any material mis-statement. v) The Company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year. vi) The Company is maintaining books of accounts using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility in pursuance to Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

For Mehta Singhvi & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 122217W

Rajendra C. Singhvi Partner Membership No: 016884

Place : Mumbai Date : 23.05.2024 UDIN: 24016884BKCPKP5804

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 of the section on "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date To The Members of Libord Securities Limited

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on verification.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any immovable property. Thus, paragraph 3 (i) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Thus, paragraph 3 (i) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (ii) (a) The Company is a service Company. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, paragraph 3 (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits during the year under review. Thus, paragraph 3 (ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not made investment in, provided guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. However, Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to companies. Details are reported in Note No. 30 "Related parties Disclosures".

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all the loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) The loans and advances in the nature of loans and the schedule of repayment of Principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayments and receipts are regular. (d) There is no amount overdue for more than ninety days. (e) The Company has not granted any loan to settle the overdues.

(f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand to the Companies as per Note No.

30 "Related parties Disclosures".

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees and securities given in respect of provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. Therefore, the provision of paragraph 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits covered under directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. Therefore, the provision of paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, as the Company is a service Company. Therefore, the provision of paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vii) (a) According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax (GST), Provident Fund, Employees State

Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the applicable appropriate authorities. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service Tax (GST), Provident

Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added

Tax, Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) There are no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of accounts that are surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Therefore, the provision of paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company did not have any loans or other borrowings or payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence, reporting requirements under paragraph 3 (ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. Hence, reporting requirements under paragraph 3 (ix) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not applied for any term loan. Hence, reporting requirements under paragraph 3 (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis. Hence, reporting requirements under paragraph 3 (ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, reporting requirements under paragraph 3 (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (f) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, reporting requirements under paragraph 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (x) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, reporting requirements under paragraph 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under paragraph 3(x)(b) are not applicable to the Company. (xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) The auditor has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year by the Company. (xii) In our opinion, according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xiii) In our opinion according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions as covered under section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and hence paragraph 3 (xiii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) The reports of Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor. (xv) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and thus provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 was not required to comply. (xvi) (a) In our opinion and as per information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. (b) In our opinion and as per information and explanation given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) In our opinion and as per information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. (d) In our opinion and as per information and explanation given to us, the Company is not belonging to the group having Core Investment Company (CIC). (xvii) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither incurred cash losses in the current financial year nor in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) The statutory auditor has not resigned the Company during the year under review. (xix) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us and as part of our opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans. (xx) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us and as part of our opinion, the Company is below the threshold limit prescribed under section 135 (1) of Companies Act, 2013 and thus the Company is not required to make any CSR expenditure and accordingly paragraph 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xxi) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, there are no qualifications or adverse remarks as per Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) report.

For Mehta Singhvi & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 122217W

Rajendra C. Singhvi Partner Membership No:016884 Place : Mumbai

Date : 23.05.2024 UDIN : 24016884BKCPKP5804

Annexure B referred to in paragraph 2 (f) of the section on "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

To

The Members of Libord Securities Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Libord Securities Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 which is based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (2013 framework) (the COSO 2013 criteria) in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established under the COSO 2013 criteria, which considers the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting in COSO 2013 criteria, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Mehta Singhvi & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 122217W

Rajendra C. Singhvi Partner Membership No: 016884