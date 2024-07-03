iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Libord Securities Ltd Share Price

33.26
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.26
  • Day's High33.28
  • 52 Wk High43.91
  • Prev. Close35.01
  • Day's Low33.26
  • 52 Wk Low 9.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.51
  • P/E31.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.71
  • EPS1.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Libord Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

33.26

Prev. Close

35.01

Turnover(Lac.)

0.51

Day's High

33.28

Day's Low

33.26

52 Week's High

43.91

52 Week's Low

9.5

Book Value

9.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.63

P/E

31.54

EPS

1.11

Divi. Yield

0

Libord Securities Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Libord Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Libord Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.61%

Institutions: 0.61%

Non-Institutions: 24.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Libord Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.51

-1.03

-1.08

-1.13

Net Worth

4.49

3.97

3.92

3.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.39

0.06

-0.04

0.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Libord Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Libord Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Lalit Kumar Dangi

Independent Director

T R Ramanathan

Independent Director

Yogesh R Choksey

Non Executive Director

Vandna Lalit Dangi

Non Executive Director

Nawal Agrawal

Director & CFO

Ramesh Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nisha Joly Machingal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Libord Securities Ltd

Summary

Libord Securities Limited, incorporated in 1994, is engaged in the business of Financial Services. The Company provides advisory services on assignments like Merger and Acquisition, Demerger, Takeover, Amalgamation, Representation to Government Authorities and Regulatory Institutions, Arbitration and Corporate Finance. The Investment Banking services comprise of Equity Research, Investment & Trading in Shares. Corporate finance include Arranging Term loans and working capital; Arranging Inter Corporate Deposits; Bill Discounting, Placement of Commercial Paper, Mortgage loans; Arranging short term loans; Arranging Lease / Hire Purchase assistance; Arranging ECB / Foreign currency loans.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Libord Securities Ltd share price today?

The Libord Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Libord Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Libord Securities Ltd is ₹16.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Libord Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Libord Securities Ltd is 31.54 and 3.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Libord Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Libord Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Libord Securities Ltd is ₹9.5 and ₹43.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Libord Securities Ltd?

Libord Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.38%, 3 Years at 57.39%, 1 Year at 214.56%, 6 Month at 67.03%, 3 Month at 33.37% and 1 Month at -1.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Libord Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Libord Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 0.62 %
Public - 24.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Libord Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.