SectorFinance
Open₹33.26
Prev. Close₹35.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.51
Day's High₹33.28
Day's Low₹33.26
52 Week's High₹43.91
52 Week's Low₹9.5
Book Value₹9.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.63
P/E31.54
EPS1.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.51
-1.03
-1.08
-1.13
Net Worth
4.49
3.97
3.92
3.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.39
0.06
-0.04
0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Lalit Kumar Dangi
Independent Director
T R Ramanathan
Independent Director
Yogesh R Choksey
Non Executive Director
Vandna Lalit Dangi
Non Executive Director
Nawal Agrawal
Director & CFO
Ramesh Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nisha Joly Machingal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Libord Securities Limited, incorporated in 1994, is engaged in the business of Financial Services. The Company provides advisory services on assignments like Merger and Acquisition, Demerger, Takeover, Amalgamation, Representation to Government Authorities and Regulatory Institutions, Arbitration and Corporate Finance. The Investment Banking services comprise of Equity Research, Investment & Trading in Shares. Corporate finance include Arranging Term loans and working capital; Arranging Inter Corporate Deposits; Bill Discounting, Placement of Commercial Paper, Mortgage loans; Arranging short term loans; Arranging Lease / Hire Purchase assistance; Arranging ECB / Foreign currency loans.
The Libord Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Libord Securities Ltd is ₹16.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Libord Securities Ltd is 31.54 and 3.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Libord Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Libord Securities Ltd is ₹9.5 and ₹43.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Libord Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.38%, 3 Years at 57.39%, 1 Year at 214.56%, 6 Month at 67.03%, 3 Month at 33.37% and 1 Month at -1.66%.
