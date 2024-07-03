Libord Securities Ltd Summary

Libord Securities Limited, incorporated in 1994, is engaged in the business of Financial Services. The Company provides advisory services on assignments like Merger and Acquisition, Demerger, Takeover, Amalgamation, Representation to Government Authorities and Regulatory Institutions, Arbitration and Corporate Finance. The Investment Banking services comprise of Equity Research, Investment & Trading in Shares. Corporate finance include Arranging Term loans and working capital; Arranging Inter Corporate Deposits; Bill Discounting, Placement of Commercial Paper, Mortgage loans; Arranging short term loans; Arranging Lease / Hire Purchase assistance; Arranging ECB / Foreign currency loans.