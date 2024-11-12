Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

LIBORD SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024. Please find attached a copy of the said Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report as received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

LIBORD SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and period ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find attached a copy of the said Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report as received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company In pursuance to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the details about the reappointment of the Chief Executive Officer of the Company as considered and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 06-08-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

LIBORD SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and the Auditors Report thereon. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today have approved inter alia, the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 and Auditors Report thereon. As required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Declaration with respect to the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion to the said Audited Standalone Financial Results along with a copy of the Audited Financial Results, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Statement of Cash Flow and the Auditors Report on the said Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024