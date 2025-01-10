Libord Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.51
-1.03
-1.08
-1.13
Net Worth
4.49
3.97
3.92
3.87
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.49
3.97
3.92
3.87
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.68
1.71
1.64
1.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.8
2.25
2.25
2.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.53
0.55
0.23
0.32
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.36
1.83
2.05
1.92
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.13
-0.03
-0.01
Cash
0
0.01
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
4.48
3.97
3.92
3.87
