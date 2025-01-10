iifl-logo-icon 1
Libord Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

31.71
(3.29%)
Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.51

-1.03

-1.08

-1.13

Net Worth

4.49

3.97

3.92

3.87

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.49

3.97

3.92

3.87

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.68

1.71

1.64

1.61

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.8

2.25

2.25

2.23

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.53

0.55

0.23

0.32

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.36

1.83

2.05

1.92

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.13

-0.03

-0.01

Cash

0

0.01

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

4.48

3.97

3.92

3.87

