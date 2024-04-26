To

The Members of

LKP Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial

Statements

1. Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of LKP Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of matters described in the "Basis for Qualified opinion" of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Qualified Opinion

(a) The Company has investments in unquoted securities. In respect of investments aggregating to Rs.6,853.62 lakhs, the Company has not obtained fair valuation report as at 31 March 2024 as required by Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments". In the absence of fair valuation report, we are unable to comment on the carrying value of these investments and the consequent impact thereof on Other Comprehensive Income.

(b) The Company could not obtain/ receive balance confirmation / term sheet from two lenders aggregating to Rs 3,596.65 lakhs, included in borrowings and therefore external confirmations as required by Standards on Auditing ("SAs")-505, were not available. Further, in respect of one lender of Rs 2,122.40 lakhs, the Company received a garnishee Order from the Recovery Officer, DRT, Bangalore claiming Rs. 2,500 lakhs (plus interest). The Company has contested the claim and deposited Rs 1,126.22 lakhs, included in other non-financial assets and investment in mutual fund ofRs. 554.41 Lakhs was attached by the recovery officer. The matter is presently pending before the Debt RecoveryAppellate Tribunal, Chennai. The outcome of the matter is uncertain. In the absence of external confirmations and pending litigation, we are unable to comment on adjustments or disclosure, if any, that may arise.

Our opinion for the year ended 31 March, 2023 was also modified in respect of the above matters.

5. Other information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report along with annexures, Report on Corporate Governance, Management Discussion and Analysis (‘MD&A) (collectively referred to as ‘other information) but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

6. Management responsibility for the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable,

matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

7. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are

based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

8. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought, except for the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) Except for the effects/possible effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the effects/possible effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the act, as amended;

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/payable by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements. (Refer note 30 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements)

ii. The Company has made provision as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, in respect of long term contracts including derivative contracts; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented, that, to the best of its

knowledge and belief, as referred in notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary

shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as referred in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the information and details provided and other audit procedures followed, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause iv(a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 42 to the standalone financial statements

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

(b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For MGB & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number 101169W/W-100035

Hitendra Bhandari

Partner

Membership Number 107832

Mumbai, 26 April 2024

UDIN: 24107832BKEOCA6663

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph 8 (1) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the Members of the LKP Finance Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024.

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full

particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and right -of - use assets. The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, all the property, plant and equipment and right of use assets have been physically verified by the management during the year, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. As informed to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of examination of records, the title deeds of immovable property are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right to Use assets) during the year and hence clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, and hence clause 3(i)

(e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. (a) The Companys business does not involve inventories and

accordingly, the requirements under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of pledge of security of investments in mutual fund, equity shares and bonds and fixed deposits with bank. The quarterly returns or statements are not required to be filed by the Company and hence clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. (a) As the Company is a Non- Banking Finance Company

(NBFC) holding Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India and having its principal business to give loans and make investments, hence clause iii (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has made investments, given loans and provided guarantees during the year. The investments made, interest and other terms and conditions on which the loan given and guarantees given to related parties and other parties were prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided securities during the year.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the repayments of principal amounts and interest are generally regular considering the stipulation to repayment except as detailed below:

Name of the entity/ Borrower Amount Rs./ Lakhs Due Date Extent of delays (Days) upto 31 March 2024 Nature of transaction Remarks Team India Managers 16.85 31 March 2023 92 Interest Received New Berry Advisors Limited 241.50 31 March 2023 92 Interest Received Hansa Villa Realty 750.00 11 July 2023 30 Principal Received Private Limited 800.00 11 July 2023 34 Principal Received 150.00 11 July 2023 37 . Principal Received . 450.00 11 July 2023 98 Principal Received . "375.00 11 July 2023 104 Principal Received 475.00 11 July 2023 107 Principal Received 131.47 31 March 2023 132 Interest Received 24.37 30 September 2023 27 Interest Received Aurangabad Auto Engineering Private Limited 30.00 31 March 2023 96 Interest Received Shapoorji Pallonji 0.13 31 March 2023 194 Interest Received Forbes Shipping Private Limited 11.97 30 June 2023 103 Interest Received 12.10 30 September 11 Interest Received 2023 12.10 31 December 2023 92 Interest Not Received Khambhalya 0.14 31 March 2023 14 Interest Received Laljibhai Samatbhai 0.69 30 June 2023 276 Interest Interest reversed as Loan considered as NPA . 0.80 30 September 2023 184 Interest Interest reversed as Loan considered as NPA 0.80 31 December 2023 92 Interest Interest reversed as Loan considered as NPA Bay Capital Advisors Private Limited 15.96 31 March 2023 347 Interest Received New Berry Capitals Private Limited 13.38 31 March 2023 92 Interest Received Aum Developers 6.66 31 March 2023 19 Interest Received 2.58 14 August 2023 107 Interest Received ITI Holding & Investments 80.00 31 March 2023 61 Interest Received

Name of the entity/ Borrower Amount Rs./ Lakhs Due Date Extent of delays (Days) upto 31 March 2024 Nature of transaction Remarks Pahari Projects Private Limited 46.80 31 March 2023 96 Interest Received 35.10 23 September 2023 191 Interest Interest reversed as Loan considered as NPA 390.00 23 September 2023 191 Principal Treated NPA as per RBI guidelines S. V. Distributors Private Limited 200.00 01 October 2023 182 Principal Treated NPA and interest not provided as per RBI guidelines and Principal amount written off Iced Desserts & Food Parlours (India Private Limited 360.00 28 March 2020 1464 Principal Treated NPA and interest not provided as per RBI guidelines Principal amount written off

Delay in interest is considered as per the original terms of the agreement

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of interest receivable and loans granted for more than 90 days except as stated below. The Company has taken reasonable steps for recovery of principal and interest.

No of cases Principal overdue (Rs. Lakhs) Interest overdue (Rs. Lakhs) Total Overdue (Rs. Lakhs) Remarks 2 390.00 12.10 402.10 Treated as NPA and interest not provided as per RBI guidelines

(e) As the Company is a Non- Banking Finance Company holding Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India and having its principal business to give loans and make investments, hence clause iii (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The loans granted is repayable on demand. The aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 is as under

(Rs. In lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related . Parties Aggregate of Loans/ advances in the nature of loans - Repayable on demand* 2,685.00 1,882.00 Percentage of loans/ advances in the nature of loans to total loans 83.68% - 58.65%

* where the terms of the agreement are mentioned with a rider of repayable on demand has been considered in the above table.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, guarantees provided and investments made, to the extent applicable. The Company has not provided security for which provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act are not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, from the public within the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder.

vi. According to information and explanation given to us, the Central Government ofIndia has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the activities carried on by of the Company.

vii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanations given to us:

a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and others as applicable have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues outstanding as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There are no amounts of any statutory dues which are yet to be deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, there are no such transactions related to unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by

us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks and financial institution. However in case of inter corporate deposits from other parties, there are no stipulations for repayment (refer note 12). The Company has not taken any loan from Government or issued debentures during the year.

Nature of borrowing, including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remarks, if any Inter corporate Deposits Other companies 3,596.65 Principal No stipulations for repayment in absence of term sheet

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the records of the Company examined by

us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entities to meet obligations of its subsidiary and there are no joint venture and associate.

(f) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary and there are no joint venture and associate.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and

explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures and hence clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and

records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Hence clause (xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) During the year, Internal audit has been carried out by the

independent firm of Chartered accountants. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the scope and coverage is commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued by Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is registered as Non-Banking Financial

Institution (NBFI) and is holding a certificate of registration (CoR) from Reserve Bank of India to carry on business ofNBFI in terms of Sec 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses neither in the current financial year nor in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year, hence clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there is no material uncertainty that exists as on the date of the audit report and that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social

Responsibility ("CSR") on other than ongoing projects,

requiring to transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has spent the amount required and hence reporting under clause xx(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For MGB & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 101169W/W-100035

Hitendra Bhandari

Partner

Membership Number 107832

Mumbai, 26 April 2024

UDIN: 24107832BKEOCA6663

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 8(II)(g) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements" of our report of even date to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of LKP Finance Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants ofIndia (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on "

Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting" (the " Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies

and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, material weaknesses have been identified in respect of:

i) Independent Confirmation/ term sheet which were not obtained /received from two lenders for the balances outstanding as at 31 March, 2024.

ii) Fair valuation of unquoted securities as required by the Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments".

A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control with reference to financial statements, such that there is reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, except for the effects of the material weakness described in the ‘Basis for qualified opinion paragraph above on the achievement of the objectives of the controls criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statement of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, and the material weakness has affected our opinion on the standalone Ind As financial statements of the Company and we have issued a Qualified opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

For MGB & Co LLP Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number 101169W/W-100035

Hitendra Bhandari

Partner

Membership Number 107832 Mumbai, 26 April 2024 UDIN: 24107832BKEOCA6663