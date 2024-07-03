SectorFinance
Open₹225
Prev. Close₹220.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.87
Day's High₹225
Day's Low₹207.05
52 Week's High₹269
52 Week's Low₹119.8
Book Value₹298.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)267.08
P/E5.34
EPS41.18
Divi. Yield1.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.57
12.57
12.57
12.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
336.67
280.75
275.11
242.69
Net Worth
349.24
293.32
287.68
255.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
14.98
-30.48
5.11
-77.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
89.27
27.95
60.96
58.23
5.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
89.27
27.95
60.96
58.23
5.51
Other Operating Income
0.65
0.19
0.04
37.67
13.85
Other Income
0.21
0.08
0.16
1.49
0.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & M.D.
M V Doshi
Non Executive Director
Pratik M Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
G B Innani
Independent Director
Anjali Suresh
Independent Director
Sajid Mohamed
Non Executive Director
DINESH KALIDAS WAGHELA
Independent Director
Dara Kalyaniwala
Additional Director
Saseekala Nair
Reports by LKP Finance Ltd
Summary
LKP Finance Ltd (Formerly known as LKP Merchant Financing Limited) was incorporated in May, 1984. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in Feb. 86. The Company was promoted by L K Panday, C P Mehta and M V Doshi. Presently, it is engaged into the business of finance, investment and trading in shares and securities, derivatives etc.In Feb.94, the company came out with a rights-cum-public issue of equity shares (premium : Rs 25 and Rs 30 respectively), aggregating Rs 28.33 cr to consolidate its capital base and augment its long-term resources. The company offers a wide range of financial services -- issue management, bill discounting, leasing and hire-purchase, full fledged money changing and has also started providing travel related Insurance Policy to bound passengers, etc. It is a SEBI-authorised category-I merchant banker and a sponsor member of the OTCEI. LKPMFs select clients include MRF, HDFC, the House of Tatas, the Birlas, Godrej, Finolex and many others. In Sep.95, the company allotted 2,50,000 cumulative redeemable preference shares of Rs 100 each aggregating Rs 2,50,00,000, on private placement basis.The company has been awarded the prestigious ISO-9002 Certificate in September, 1998 by KPMG Quality Registrar for money changes operation at Bombay, New Delhi, Chennai and Pune and is proposed to extend the quality systems in more branches during the year. LKPMF is recognised at one of the leading Money Changers in the country.During the y
Read More
The LKP Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹212.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LKP Finance Ltd is ₹267.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of LKP Finance Ltd is 5.34 and 0.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LKP Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LKP Finance Ltd is ₹119.8 and ₹269 as of 06 Jan ‘25
LKP Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.61%, 3 Years at 18.66%, 1 Year at -0.65%, 6 Month at 46.73%, 3 Month at 6.30% and 1 Month at -0.92%.
