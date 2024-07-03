Summary

LKP Finance Ltd (Formerly known as LKP Merchant Financing Limited) was incorporated in May, 1984. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in Feb. 86. The Company was promoted by L K Panday, C P Mehta and M V Doshi. Presently, it is engaged into the business of finance, investment and trading in shares and securities, derivatives etc.In Feb.94, the company came out with a rights-cum-public issue of equity shares (premium : Rs 25 and Rs 30 respectively), aggregating Rs 28.33 cr to consolidate its capital base and augment its long-term resources. The company offers a wide range of financial services -- issue management, bill discounting, leasing and hire-purchase, full fledged money changing and has also started providing travel related Insurance Policy to bound passengers, etc. It is a SEBI-authorised category-I merchant banker and a sponsor member of the OTCEI. LKPMFs select clients include MRF, HDFC, the House of Tatas, the Birlas, Godrej, Finolex and many others. In Sep.95, the company allotted 2,50,000 cumulative redeemable preference shares of Rs 100 each aggregating Rs 2,50,00,000, on private placement basis.The company has been awarded the prestigious ISO-9002 Certificate in September, 1998 by KPMG Quality Registrar for money changes operation at Bombay, New Delhi, Chennai and Pune and is proposed to extend the quality systems in more branches during the year. LKPMF is recognised at one of the leading Money Changers in the country.During the y

