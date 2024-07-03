iifl-logo-icon 1
LKP Finance Ltd Share Price

212.5
(-3.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:12:00 PM

  • Open225
  • Day's High225
  • 52 Wk High269
  • Prev. Close220.1
  • Day's Low207.05
  • 52 Wk Low 119.8
  • Turnover (lac)13.87
  • P/E5.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value298.38
  • EPS41.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)267.08
  • Div. Yield1.36
No Records Found

LKP Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

225

Prev. Close

220.1

Turnover(Lac.)

13.87

Day's High

225

Day's Low

207.05

52 Week's High

269

52 Week's Low

119.8

Book Value

298.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

267.08

P/E

5.34

EPS

41.18

Divi. Yield

1.36

LKP Finance Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 10 Nov, 2023

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 May, 2024

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

LKP Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

LKP Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.32%

Non-Promoter- 7.20%

Institutions: 7.20%

Non-Institutions: 47.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

LKP Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.57

12.57

12.57

12.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

336.67

280.75

275.11

242.69

Net Worth

349.24

293.32

287.68

255.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

14.98

-30.48

5.11

-77.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

89.27

27.95

60.96

58.23

5.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

89.27

27.95

60.96

58.23

5.51

Other Operating Income

0.65

0.19

0.04

37.67

13.85

Other Income

0.21

0.08

0.16

1.49

0.08

LKP Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT LKP Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & M.D.

M V Doshi

Non Executive Director

Pratik M Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

G B Innani

Independent Director

Anjali Suresh

Independent Director

Sajid Mohamed

Non Executive Director

DINESH KALIDAS WAGHELA

Independent Director

Dara Kalyaniwala

Additional Director

Saseekala Nair

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by LKP Finance Ltd

Summary

LKP Finance Ltd (Formerly known as LKP Merchant Financing Limited) was incorporated in May, 1984. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in Feb. 86. The Company was promoted by L K Panday, C P Mehta and M V Doshi. Presently, it is engaged into the business of finance, investment and trading in shares and securities, derivatives etc.In Feb.94, the company came out with a rights-cum-public issue of equity shares (premium : Rs 25 and Rs 30 respectively), aggregating Rs 28.33 cr to consolidate its capital base and augment its long-term resources. The company offers a wide range of financial services -- issue management, bill discounting, leasing and hire-purchase, full fledged money changing and has also started providing travel related Insurance Policy to bound passengers, etc. It is a SEBI-authorised category-I merchant banker and a sponsor member of the OTCEI. LKPMFs select clients include MRF, HDFC, the House of Tatas, the Birlas, Godrej, Finolex and many others. In Sep.95, the company allotted 2,50,000 cumulative redeemable preference shares of Rs 100 each aggregating Rs 2,50,00,000, on private placement basis.The company has been awarded the prestigious ISO-9002 Certificate in September, 1998 by KPMG Quality Registrar for money changes operation at Bombay, New Delhi, Chennai and Pune and is proposed to extend the quality systems in more branches during the year. LKPMF is recognised at one of the leading Money Changers in the country.During the y
Company FAQs

What is the LKP Finance Ltd share price today?

The LKP Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹212.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of LKP Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LKP Finance Ltd is ₹267.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of LKP Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of LKP Finance Ltd is 5.34 and 0.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of LKP Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LKP Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LKP Finance Ltd is ₹119.8 and ₹269 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of LKP Finance Ltd?

LKP Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.61%, 3 Years at 18.66%, 1 Year at -0.65%, 6 Month at 46.73%, 3 Month at 6.30% and 1 Month at -0.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of LKP Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of LKP Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.32 %
Institutions - 7.20 %
Public - 47.48 %

