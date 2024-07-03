LKP Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
19.24
20.72
22.83
19.84
25.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.24
20.72
22.83
19.84
25.35
Other Operating Income
0
0.02
0.13
0.06
0.22
Other Income
0.24
0.01
0.17
0.01
0
Total Income
19.49
20.76
23.13
19.92
25.57
Total Expenditure
1.43
0.97
10.25
-1.42
1.27
PBIDT
18.06
19.78
12.88
21.33
24.3
Interest
0.58
1.22
0.96
1.4
0.85
PBDT
17.48
18.56
11.92
19.93
23.45
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.06
5.03
1.91
4.51
3.93
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
17.41
13.51
10
15.41
19.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
17.41
13.51
10
15.41
19.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
17.41
13.51
10
15.41
19.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.85
10.75
7.96
12.26
15.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.57
12.57
12.57
12.57
12.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
93.86
95.46
56.41
107.51
95.85
PBDTM(%)
90.85
89.57
52.21
100.45
92.5
PATM(%)
90.48
65.2
43.8
77.67
76.92
