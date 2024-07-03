iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

LKP Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

211.75
(3.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

19.24

20.72

22.83

19.84

25.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.24

20.72

22.83

19.84

25.35

Other Operating Income

0

0.02

0.13

0.06

0.22

Other Income

0.24

0.01

0.17

0.01

0

Total Income

19.49

20.76

23.13

19.92

25.57

Total Expenditure

1.43

0.97

10.25

-1.42

1.27

PBIDT

18.06

19.78

12.88

21.33

24.3

Interest

0.58

1.22

0.96

1.4

0.85

PBDT

17.48

18.56

11.92

19.93

23.45

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.06

5.03

1.91

4.51

3.93

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

17.41

13.51

10

15.41

19.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

17.41

13.51

10

15.41

19.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

17.41

13.51

10

15.41

19.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

13.85

10.75

7.96

12.26

15.52

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.57

12.57

12.57

12.57

12.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

93.86

95.46

56.41

107.51

95.85

PBDTM(%)

90.85

89.57

52.21

100.45

92.5

PATM(%)

90.48

65.2

43.8

77.67

76.92

LKP Finance: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR LKP Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.