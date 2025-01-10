LKP Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.57
12.57
12.57
12.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
336.67
280.75
275.11
242.69
Net Worth
349.24
293.32
287.68
255.26
Minority Interest
Debt
54.98
87.37
82.26
45.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.33
6.5
6.88
10.7
Total Liabilities
415.55
387.19
376.82
311.74
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.17
0.08
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
328.03
237.97
206.7
229.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.55
2.24
1.59
2.99
Networking Capital
9.12
15.91
15.39
13.49
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.7
1.75
7.2
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
13.61
17.37
21.11
15.57
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.44
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.49
-1.72
-7.47
-9.28
Cash
20.66
17.25
23.21
10.1
Total Assets
359.48
273.54
246.97
255.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.