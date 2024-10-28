iifl-logo-icon 1
LKP Finance Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
LKP Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board meeting Disinvestment in one or more tranches.
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Approval of Share Purchase and Transfer of control agreement
Board Meeting25 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
LKP Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. Further in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons as framed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed till July 28 2024 in connection with declaration of the above financial results of the Company. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
LKP Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and recommend the Dividend if any for Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Board Meeting Outcome The Board of Directors recommended that the interim dividend declared during the year be considered as final dividend for the year 2023-24 Board Meeting Outcome Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Disclosure for appointment of Mr. Dara Kalyaniwala and expiry of term of appointment of Mr. Vineet Suchanit. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Outcome of meeting and disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Approval of Share Purchase and Transfer of Control Agreement and matters related thereto. Approval to provide corporate guarantee to LKP Securities Limited and assignment.

