|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|7 Jun 2024
|13 May 2024
|Intimation of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and Book closure dates. Intimation of Book Closure dates. Intimation of Cut-off date. This is to inform that the Company has sent email to its members on 15th May, 2024, giving notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company Scheduled to be held on Friday 7th June, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual Means and relevant information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024) Proceedings of the 40th Annual general meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.