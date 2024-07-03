LKP Securities Ltd Summary

Since 1948, LKP Securities Ltd has established itself as a reliable fintech partner in the financial services industry. With a presence in over 200 cities across India, the Company earned the trust of its clients and got listed on the BSE during December 2016. LKP Securities Ltd, incorporated in August, 1994, is engaged as a stock and securities broker and providing other financial service with nationwide network across financial assets classes including equities, debt, structured products, portfolio management services, derivatives, commodities, and cash, as well as institutional services such as mutual funds, liquid funds, and insurance. The Company offers research based equity advisory and trading services to individuals, corporates and retail clients. With presence in more than 150 cities in India through network of branches and franchisees, it has helped the Company achieve a derisked business model and a wide spread presence. Availing LKP Securities retail advisory services offers a multitude of benefits that can enhance investment experience and financial outcomes. It enhances investment outcomes, reduces risks, and provides with the confidence to navigate the dynamic financial markets with ease.