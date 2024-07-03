SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹28.91
Prev. Close₹28.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.31
Day's High₹28.91
Day's Low₹26.2
52 Week's High₹30.8
52 Week's Low₹14.77
Book Value₹10.87
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)209.05
P/E14.24
EPS2.03
Divi. Yield0.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.33
16.93
14.97
14.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.27
48.19
41.93
28.93
Net Worth
78.6
65.12
56.9
43.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
20.56
-28.94
16.8
22.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
97.35
77.69
92.98
84.15
72.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
97.35
77.69
92.98
84.15
72.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.6
0.38
1.33
Other Income
1.09
1.48
0.76
0.65
0.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pratik Mahendra Doshi
Non Executive Director
Satvinderpal Singh Gulati
Independent Director
Ganesh Arun Malhotra
Independent Director
Sajid Mohamed
Independent Director
Anjali Suresh
Non Executive Director
M V Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sahil Gurav
Non Executive Director
Saseekala Nair
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Since 1948, LKP Securities Ltd has established itself as a reliable fintech partner in the financial services industry. With a presence in over 200 cities across India, the Company earned the trust of its clients and got listed on the BSE during December 2016. LKP Securities Ltd, incorporated in August, 1994, is engaged as a stock and securities broker and providing other financial service with nationwide network across financial assets classes including equities, debt, structured products, portfolio management services, derivatives, commodities, and cash, as well as institutional services such as mutual funds, liquid funds, and insurance. The Company offers research based equity advisory and trading services to individuals, corporates and retail clients. With presence in more than 150 cities in India through network of branches and franchisees, it has helped the Company achieve a derisked business model and a wide spread presence. Availing LKP Securities retail advisory services offers a multitude of benefits that can enhance investment experience and financial outcomes. It enhances investment outcomes, reduces risks, and provides with the confidence to navigate the dynamic financial markets with ease.
The LKP Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LKP Securities Ltd is ₹209.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of LKP Securities Ltd is 14.24 and 2.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LKP Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LKP Securities Ltd is ₹14.77 and ₹30.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
LKP Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.37%, 3 Years at 14.72%, 1 Year at 72.39%, 6 Month at 29.93%, 3 Month at 23.97% and 1 Month at 22.45%.
