LKP Securities Ltd Share Price

26.4
(-8.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28.91
  • Day's High28.91
  • 52 Wk High30.8
  • Prev. Close28.91
  • Day's Low26.2
  • 52 Wk Low 14.77
  • Turnover (lac)27.31
  • P/E14.24
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value10.87
  • EPS2.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)209.05
  • Div. Yield0.54
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

LKP Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

LKP Securities Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.15

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 May, 2024

arrow

LKP Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

LKP Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:40 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.35%

Non-Promoter- 4.20%

Institutions: 4.20%

Non-Institutions: 24.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

LKP Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.33

16.93

14.97

14.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.27

48.19

41.93

28.93

Net Worth

78.6

65.12

56.9

43.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

20.56

-28.94

16.8

22.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

97.35

77.69

92.98

84.15

72.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

97.35

77.69

92.98

84.15

72.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.6

0.38

1.33

Other Income

1.09

1.48

0.76

0.65

0.55

LKP Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT LKP Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pratik Mahendra Doshi

Non Executive Director

Satvinderpal Singh Gulati

Independent Director

Ganesh Arun Malhotra

Independent Director

Sajid Mohamed

Independent Director

Anjali Suresh

Non Executive Director

M V Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sahil Gurav

Non Executive Director

Saseekala Nair

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by LKP Securities Ltd

Summary

Since 1948, LKP Securities Ltd has established itself as a reliable fintech partner in the financial services industry. With a presence in over 200 cities across India, the Company earned the trust of its clients and got listed on the BSE during December 2016. LKP Securities Ltd, incorporated in August, 1994, is engaged as a stock and securities broker and providing other financial service with nationwide network across financial assets classes including equities, debt, structured products, portfolio management services, derivatives, commodities, and cash, as well as institutional services such as mutual funds, liquid funds, and insurance. The Company offers research based equity advisory and trading services to individuals, corporates and retail clients. With presence in more than 150 cities in India through network of branches and franchisees, it has helped the Company achieve a derisked business model and a wide spread presence. Availing LKP Securities retail advisory services offers a multitude of benefits that can enhance investment experience and financial outcomes. It enhances investment outcomes, reduces risks, and provides with the confidence to navigate the dynamic financial markets with ease.
Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the LKP Securities Ltd share price today?

The LKP Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of LKP Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LKP Securities Ltd is ₹209.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of LKP Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of LKP Securities Ltd is 14.24 and 2.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of LKP Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LKP Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LKP Securities Ltd is ₹14.77 and ₹30.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of LKP Securities Ltd?

LKP Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.37%, 3 Years at 14.72%, 1 Year at 72.39%, 6 Month at 29.93%, 3 Month at 23.97% and 1 Month at 22.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of LKP Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of LKP Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.36 %
Institutions - 4.20 %
Public - 24.44 %

