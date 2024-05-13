|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Apr 2024
|31 May 2024
|-
|0.15
|7.5
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.15/- (i.e. 7.5%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting Intimation of Book Closure dates for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)
