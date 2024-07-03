iifl-logo-icon 1
LKP Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

27.15
(2.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

33.98

30.71

32.78

24.43

21.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.98

30.71

32.78

24.43

21.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0.18

0.28

0.11

0.11

Total Income

34.24

30.89

33.06

24.54

21.81

Total Expenditure

25.2

22.3

21.66

19.25

18.62

PBIDT

9.04

8.59

11.4

5.29

3.19

Interest

2

1.91

1.6

1.83

1.23

PBDT

7.04

6.68

9.8

3.45

1.96

Depreciation

0.98

1

1.07

1.11

0.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.56

1.57

3.17

0.75

0.26

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.49

4.11

5.57

1.59

0.75

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.49

4.11

5.57

1.59

0.75

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.49

4.11

5.57

1.59

0.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.55

0.5

0.69

0.2

0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.39

16.33

16.33

16.28

15.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.6

27.97

34.77

21.65

14.7

PBDTM(%)

20.71

21.75

29.89

14.12

9.03

PATM(%)

13.21

13.38

16.99

6.5

3.45

