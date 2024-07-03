LKP Securities Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
33.98
30.71
32.78
24.43
21.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.98
30.71
32.78
24.43
21.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0.18
0.28
0.11
0.11
Total Income
34.24
30.89
33.06
24.54
21.81
Total Expenditure
25.2
22.3
21.66
19.25
18.62
PBIDT
9.04
8.59
11.4
5.29
3.19
Interest
2
1.91
1.6
1.83
1.23
PBDT
7.04
6.68
9.8
3.45
1.96
Depreciation
0.98
1
1.07
1.11
0.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.56
1.57
3.17
0.75
0.26
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.49
4.11
5.57
1.59
0.75
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.49
4.11
5.57
1.59
0.75
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.49
4.11
5.57
1.59
0.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.55
0.5
0.69
0.2
0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.39
16.33
16.33
16.28
15.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.6
27.97
34.77
21.65
14.7
PBDTM(%)
20.71
21.75
29.89
14.12
9.03
PATM(%)
13.21
13.38
16.99
6.5
3.45
