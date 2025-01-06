LKP Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
20.56
-28.94
16.8
22.67
Other operating items
Operating
20.56
-28.94
16.8
22.67
Capital expenditure
1.08
-21.92
0.46
1.43
Free cash flow
21.64
-50.86
17.27
24.1
Equity raised
35.15
-11.56
-8.19
-6.91
Investing
1.01
0.94
-0.11
-0.03
Financing
128.57
-8.92
16.74
21.69
Dividends paid
0.73
0
0
0
Net in cash
187.1
-70.4
25.71
38.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.