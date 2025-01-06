iifl-logo-icon 1
LKP Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

26.49
(-8.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR LKP Securities Ltd

LKP Securities FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

20.56

-28.94

16.8

22.67

Other operating items

Operating

20.56

-28.94

16.8

22.67

Capital expenditure

1.08

-21.92

0.46

1.43

Free cash flow

21.64

-50.86

17.27

24.1

Equity raised

35.15

-11.56

-8.19

-6.91

Investing

1.01

0.94

-0.11

-0.03

Financing

128.57

-8.92

16.74

21.69

Dividends paid

0.73

0

0

0

Net in cash

187.1

-70.4

25.71

38.85

