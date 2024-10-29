|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee for revision in remuneration / perquisites of Mr. Pratik Doshi, Managing Director of the Company as per provisions of Companies Act, 2013, rules made thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015. The same shall be subject to the approval of members of the Company, proposed to be passed through postal ballot. The timelines and other requisite details with regard to the postal ballot will be communicated separately
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|LKP Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Acquisition of 5,000 equity shares (i.e 50% stake) of Rs. 10/- each of Wise Tech Platforms Private Limited (associate company) at rate of Rs. 10/- per share from Mr. Pratik Doshi (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|LKP Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024. Further in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons as framed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed till July 28 2024 in connection with declaration of the above financial results of the Company. Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|LKP Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Recommend the Dividend if any for Financial Year ended March 31 2024 Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 16/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Mar 2024
|5 Mar 2024
|LKP Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds by issue of (unlisted) debentures on private placement basis by Committee of Board of Directors of the Company which was approved In Principle by the Board of Director at its meeting held on January 20 2024 .
|Board Meeting
|27 Feb 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, have, inter alia: considered and approved sale of agricultural land situated at Alibaug. considered to obtain approval of the members of the Company by means of special resolution for Mr. Mahendra V. Doshi to continue to be the non-executive director of the Company who will attain the age of 75 years. All the present terms of his appointment will remain same. considered and approved to obtain approval of the members of the Company under Section 180 (1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 to enhance the borrowing limits of the Company to Rs. 500 crores over and above the total paid up share capital and free reserves of the Company for the time being. Disclosures pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|LKP Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Further in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons as framed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed till January 22 2024 in connection with declaration of the above financial results of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.01.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 20, 2024 - Un-audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 and disclosures pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Un Audited Financial Results for the the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. Disclosure for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f 20.01.2024. The Board of Directors have approved In Principle issuance of unlisted, redeemable, secured, non-convertible debentures not exceeding Rs. 30,00,00,000/- in one or more tranches on private placement basis. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)
