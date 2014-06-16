Lloyds Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
37.41
37.41
37.41
37.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-42.51
-90.68
-88.19
-86.27
Net Worth
-5.1
-53.27
-50.78
-48.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0.6
6.71
0
149.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-4.5
-46.56
-50.78
100.7
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.17
0.6
0.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
4.9
4.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-8.42
-51.84
-64.46
84.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
7.62
69.39
81.75
89.36
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.14
0.26
1.08
1.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.22
-0.26
-1.76
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-16.08
-121.27
-147.03
-4.39
Cash
3.85
5.11
8.18
10.94
Total Assets
-4.5
-46.56
-50.78
100.7
