Lloyds Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

0.75
(-6.25%)
Jun 16, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

37.41

37.41

37.41

37.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-42.51

-90.68

-88.19

-86.27

Net Worth

-5.1

-53.27

-50.78

-48.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0.6

6.71

0

149.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-4.5

-46.56

-50.78

100.7

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.17

0.6

0.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

4.9

4.92

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-8.42

-51.84

-64.46

84.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

7.62

69.39

81.75

89.36

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.14

0.26

1.08

1.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.22

-0.26

-1.76

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-16.08

-121.27

-147.03

-4.39

Cash

3.85

5.11

8.18

10.94

Total Assets

-4.5

-46.56

-50.78

100.7

