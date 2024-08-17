SectorFinance
Open₹0.75
Prev. Close₹0.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.75
Day's Low₹0.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-3.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
37.41
37.41
37.41
37.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-42.51
-90.68
-88.19
-86.27
Net Worth
-5.1
-53.27
-50.78
-48.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
42.29
10.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Basant B Bhoruka
Director
P C Soni
Managing Director
Pankaj R Desai
Company Secretary
Rinku Gadani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lloyds Finance Ltd
Summary
Lloyds Finance (LFL), promoted by R N Gupta was established in 1985 as Magnificent Leasing & Investment, got its present name in Sep.91. Its activities include leasing, hire purchase, corporate finance, consumer finance, merchant banking, investment banking, project finance, portfolio management, equity research, and forex advisory services. It also provides services like stock broking, factoring, housing finance, registrar to issues and share transfer agency, through subsidiaries and affiliates. In Apr.90 it diversified into corporate finance and made a success of it. In 1991, four group companies -- Avron Investments, Revlon Investments and Finance, Mukesh Properties Pvt Ltd and Magnetic Steels International -- were merged with LFL.Lloyds Finance recently floated a new company called Lloyds Housing Finance, to finance housing schemes. LFL has planned a mutual fund scheme, and an asset management company for which it is currently seeking foreign equity from an investment banking group of the US. The company was awarded SEBI registration in Apr.92 as catagory-I merchant banker. It has plans for international tie-ups in asset management, merchant banking and stock broking.In Feb.96, the company came out with a public issue of secured OFCDs to part-finance the proposed expansion programmes; to strengthen its existing networth and conform to higher capital adequacy standards.The merchant banking activity was carved into a separate wholly owned subsidiary company known as Lloyds
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.