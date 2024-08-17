iifl-logo-icon 1
Lloyds Finance Ltd Share Price

0.75
(-6.25%)
Jun 16, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Lloyds Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.75

Prev. Close

0.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.75

Day's Low

0.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-3.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lloyds Finance Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Lloyds Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lloyds Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:28 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.67%

Institutions: 0.66%

Non-Institutions: 99.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lloyds Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

37.41

37.41

37.41

37.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-42.51

-90.68

-88.19

-86.27

Net Worth

-5.1

-53.27

-50.78

-48.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

42.29

10.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

No Record Found

Lloyds Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lloyds Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Basant B Bhoruka

Director

P C Soni

Managing Director

Pankaj R Desai

Company Secretary

Rinku Gadani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lloyds Finance Ltd

Summary

Lloyds Finance (LFL), promoted by R N Gupta was established in 1985 as Magnificent Leasing & Investment, got its present name in Sep.91. Its activities include leasing, hire purchase, corporate finance, consumer finance, merchant banking, investment banking, project finance, portfolio management, equity research, and forex advisory services. It also provides services like stock broking, factoring, housing finance, registrar to issues and share transfer agency, through subsidiaries and affiliates. In Apr.90 it diversified into corporate finance and made a success of it. In 1991, four group companies -- Avron Investments, Revlon Investments and Finance, Mukesh Properties Pvt Ltd and Magnetic Steels International -- were merged with LFL.Lloyds Finance recently floated a new company called Lloyds Housing Finance, to finance housing schemes. LFL has planned a mutual fund scheme, and an asset management company for which it is currently seeking foreign equity from an investment banking group of the US. The company was awarded SEBI registration in Apr.92 as catagory-I merchant banker. It has plans for international tie-ups in asset management, merchant banking and stock broking.In Feb.96, the company came out with a public issue of secured OFCDs to part-finance the proposed expansion programmes; to strengthen its existing networth and conform to higher capital adequacy standards.The merchant banking activity was carved into a separate wholly owned subsidiary company known as Lloyds
About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

