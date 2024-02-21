5:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, EASTERN LOGICA INFOWAY LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date : DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE EASTERN LOGICA INFOWAY LIMITED (543746) RECORD DATE 21/02/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 05 (Five) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 21/02/2024 DR-722/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of EASTERN LOGICA INFOWAY LIMITED(543746) pursuant to the Bonus Issue, as given below, which will be effective from Wednesday, February 21, 2024: Scrip Code 543746 Scrip Name EASTERN LOGICA INFOWAY LIMITED Current Market Lot 300 Revised Market Lot 1800 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.02.2024)